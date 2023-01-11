Lewis Capaldi: “I can honestly say not one person has slid into my DMs in a romantic way”

Lewis Capaldi joked that he hasn’t received the romantic interests from supermodels and celebrities that he was expecting after getting famous.

The singer, 26, who lives in Glasgow, explained how he thought becoming a star would improve his dating options during a conversation with Sam Thompson on his new Hits Radio show.

Advertisement

Made in Chelsea’s Sam is set to become a regular panelist on Love Island’s Aftersun and on the reality show’s podcast alongside Indiyah Polak.

He began the discussion by telling Lewis that he only joined the reality TV show because he thought it would help him to get a date.

Lewis Capaldi has started a feud with Michael Bublé for keeping his latest single off the top of the charts

Sam, who was age 20 when he joined Made in Chelsea, admitted that the decision resulted in him getting less dates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I swear to God I had the same thought as you,” Lewis said.

“First of all, when I was younger – and I’ve never been the most classically good-looking man – I used to get told if you play music girls will like you.

“So, I basically learned how to play guitar, shaped my whole personality around the fact that I could play music, got famous and I’m like here we go.

“I wonder what Victoria’s Secret model I’m going to have on my arm, what beautiful, intelligent, incredibly famous musician or actress I’m going to attract, and I can honestly say not one person has slid into my DMs in a romantic way. I feel like I’ve been cheated.”

Advertisement

Lewis has been single since his split from university student Catherine Halliday in 2020.

Advertisement

He previously admitted that he worries about the “power imbalance” when speaking to women his age on dating apps.

The singer has joked about his dating preferences while speaking to Ronan Keating and Harriet Scott on Magic Radio.

Advertisement

He said: “I would say good sense of humour, low standards, not too worried about the size of certain things, a small lady with small hands.”

Lewis took to TikTok earlier this month, showing himself on a hike with Ellie MacDowall, who has been rumoured to be his girlfriend.