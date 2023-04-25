The Scottish singer’s roast came as part of an interview on radio show The Official Big Top 40

Lewis Capaldi has roasted Ed Sheeran while celebrating that his new single ‘Wish You The Best’ reached number 1.

The Glasgow-born singer let out aggressive cheers and applauded himself during an appearance on radio show Official Big Top 40.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewis Capaldi performs on the main stage during day three of the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green in July

Having achieved his fifth UK number 1 single, Lewis shouted: “**** Ed! Take that, Ed.”

“How many has he [Ed] got?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“18,” replied someone off-screen, to which Lewis responded with a frustrated cry.

“Yeah he’s breaking records. He took a whole box of these [trophies] home when he was last here,” said the show’s host Will Manning.

Lewis Capaldi facetimed Ed Sheeran to show him the party at Jinty McGuinty’s

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Well he takes too much,” Lewis responded.

“He does. Greedy,” Will said.

“And what does he ever bring?” Lewis added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewis posted the video clip to his TikTok with the caption: “I’ll never be him 😔.”

Fans found the interview hilarious and were quick to praise Lewis for sharing his honest thoughts.

One commented: “Lewis Capaldi is just one gigantic intrusive thought.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another said: “This man is a national treasure.”

Lewis and Ed are well-known for their friendship, especially after Ed sent Lewis the details of a house , which Lewis bought. It wasn’t until later that Lewis realised the extent of the renovations that the house needed and jokingly blamed Ed for the purchase.

Ed has yet to comment on the “roast,” but has always supported his friend’s success.

Advertisement

Advertisement