Seven weeks is too Long: Lewis Capaldi says he’s ready to come home after US tour

Lewis Capaldi has revealed that he is ready to come home after being on tour since January. He answered a variety of fan questions on his Instagram story on Monday (8 May) and admitted he had been “suffering” away from home.

The Glasgow-born singer has been on tour in North America ahead of the release of his upcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent,’ which will be released on 19 May. His global tour kicked off in January, but Lewis has been performing in venues across the US and Canada since March.

Ahead of his last two US shows, Lewis Capaldi answered fan questions on his Instagram story

A fan asked Lewis: “Genuine[ly] how are you feeling coming to the end of tour?” to which Lewis responded in a video: “If I'm being honest, it’s been a great tour, and I've had a great time but with three more shows left that I'm gonna give my all for I f***ing can’t wait to go home. Seven weeks is too long. I've been suffering.”

This story was followed by another fan question that read: “favourite thing about being a musician?” Lewis sarcastically replied: “being away from my family and friends and home comforts for such a long period of time.”

Lewis has two US shows left, playing the third after his Instagram Q&A, and will return to the UK for his album release, which will kick off 10 “intimate” shows to celebrate the album. Tickets for his ‘Behind The Music’ shows sold out almost instantly. He announced the shows on Wednesday 3 May, and tickets went on sale 5 May at 10am.

He surprised fans by adding an additional show at each location he plans to perform at – doubling his shows from five to 10. Despite adding the extra shows, tickets still sold out almost instantly.

Following this, Lewis will continue his tour, performing at a number of UK venues and festivals over the summer including Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Glastonbury and Capital’s Summertime Ball. He will also play at a number of international shows including venues in Australia, the Philippines, Spain and Germany.

During the Q&A Lewis also admitted that he thought his new album was “better” than his first but that it “didn’t look like it was going to sell as well.” The highly-anticipated album will feature 12 songs, four of which have already been released.

