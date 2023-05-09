Lewis Capaldi says he is ‘hanging on in there’ after questions about his mental health

Lewis Capaldi answered a variety of questions from fans on his Instagram Story yesterday (8 May) ahead of the completion of the US leg of his tour. During the Q&A, a fan asked: “How is your mental health post-documentary, post-tourettes diagnosis, (almost) post-tour?”

The Glasgow-born singer, 26, replied with a blurry picture of his face with an interesting expression. He posted a screenshot of the story to his Instagram feed with the caption: “another day, another slay,” accompanied by the comment “hanging on in there.”

Fans took to the comments to show their support for Lewis’ mental health. One said: “Perfect visualisation of my mental health status at the moment, as well. Knowing where I’m at, I can only say please take care of yourself.” Another added: “Look after yourself Lewis. Your health comes first!”

In the same Q&A, Lewis admitted he was ready to return home to the UK after being on tour in the US since March, saying “I f***ing can’t wait to go home. Seven weeks is too long. I've been suffering.” He also responded to a question asking what his favourite part of being a musician was, to which he sarcastically replied: “being away from my family and friends and home comforts for such a long period of time.”

Despite his apparent homesickness, Lewis will continue to tour around the UK, Australia and other countries this summer following the release of his new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ on 19 May. There are only two shows left on his US leg of the tour, which concludes on 11 May.

Lewis Capaldi's new album will be released on 19 May

Lewis has been increasingly open about his mental health, especially with the release of his Netflix documentary ‘How I’m Feeling Now,’ which follows the singer on his journey to write his second album, with exceedingly high expectations after the success of his first. It explores his relationship with fame and success and the effects this has had on his mental health, including panic attacks and a Tourette Syndrome diagnosis.

In an interview, Lewis told The Independent that he didn’t know how bad his mental health had gotten until he watched the footage back. He admitted it was “so depressing” and opened up about the extent of his panic attacks, which had become all consuming.

“When I have a panic attack, it feels like I’m going insane, completely disconnected from reality,” he tells the camera in the documentary. “I can’t breathe. I can’t feel my breath going in. I get dizzy. I feel like there’s something happening to my head. I’m sweating.”

He has been praised by friends, family and fans alike, with fans saying his documentary was “raw and honest.” Lewis’ close friend Niall Horan also praised Lewis for his openness about his mental health, saying it is “important” for his fans to understand.