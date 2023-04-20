Lorraine Kelly: ITV host says she’s ‘infuriated’ with scammers using her photo for weight loss advert

Lorraine Kelly has called out the ‘infuriating’ scammers that are using her photo to promote weight loss products.

Lorraine, 62, from Glasgow, joined Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid and Martin Lewis via video yesterday (April 19), to give a sneak peak of what was to come on her self-titled ITV daytime show .

The Money Saving Expert had previously warned Good Morning Britain viewers to be vigilant and cautious after a woman was conned out of £150,000 by an online ad for crypto currency using Martin’s image.

‘Please, please, please do not fall for the scammers!’ the ITV host said (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Susanna then asked Lorraine if she’d ever experienced anything similar, and the 62-year-old announced that she was infuriated when she discovered that an online scam was using her face to endorse diet products without her knowledge or permission.

She said: "Do you know, I was watching you earlier when you were talking about that - absolutely! Only yesterday, and I’m not on Facebook, but somebody said on Facebook that there was some ridiculous losing weight nonsense that they put my face on and it’s infuriating isn’t it? It’s infuriating!

“Please, please, please do not fall for the scammers!"

Susanna questioned: "You do not endorse weight loss products?"

Lorraine confirmed: "No, absolutely not."

Susanna Reid was contacted by someone asking her about her ‘keto pills’ which she does not endorse. (Getty)

Susanna also experienced something similar when she was contacted by someone asking her about her ‘keto pills’ which she does not endorse.

Lorraine returned to host the show after a two-week break celebrating Easter with her family.

Since her return, she has announced the third year of her ‘No Butts’ campaign in support of Dame Deborah James, who passed away from bowel cancer in 2022.

So far, Lorraine has spoken to guests about the importance of checking for symptoms of bowel cancer and even paired up with Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell to create a dance that fans have been recreating on social media.

