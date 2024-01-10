Here's everything you need to know about the Glasgow International Comedy Festival 2024 - including how to get tickets, who's playing, and where the venues are

Glasgow International Comedy Festival (GICF) has today revealed its full 2024 programme with over 500 events in 45 venues as the festival celebrates Glasgow as the funniest city in the world for 19 days of comedy, for one of its biggest years yet.

Taking place from 13th - 31st March 2024, GICF will welcome international comedians, rising Scottish talent and the very best of live comedy with the programme’s latest announcements including Frank Skinner, Caroline Rhea, Maisie Adam, Leslie Liao, Fesshole, All Killa No Filla, Kieran Hodgson, and more.

They join a line-up which includes hometown heroes Susie McCabe, Frankie Boyle, Elaine C Smith, Mark Nelson, Some Laugh Live and Old Firm Facts Live, as well as UK stars Ed Gamble, Fiona Allen, Fascinating Aïda, Stewart Lee, Luisa Omielan, Sikisia, Sam Campbell and many more.

2024 will mark GICF’s 21st birthday with the festival bringing world class comedy to Glasgow through traditional stand-up, live podcasts, musicals, character comedy, storytelling, clowning, improv, theatre and even comedy wrestling.

Over 45 venues will host Glasgow International Comedy Festival events with shows in Blackfriars, Drygate, King’s Theatre, The Garage, The Glad Cafe, Glasgow Film Theatre, Glasgow Science Centre, The Glee Club, McChuills, O2 Academy, Oran Mor, Saint Luke’s and the Winged Ox, Sloans, The Stand Comedy Club, Van Winkle West End, August House and more.

GICF highlights include:

Scottish favourite and recent ‘Live at the Apollo’ star Susie McCabe’s brand new show ‘The Merchant of Menace’

Off Menu podcast host and Taskmaster champion Ed Gamble

solo shows from Two Doors Down stars Kieran Hodgson and Elaine C Smith

Chris Forbes tells the tale of his almost superstar status as a basketballer

Aunt Hilda herself Caroline Rhea will enchant audiences

Frank Skinner brings the critically acclaimed ‘30 Years of Dirt’ to Glasgow following a total sell-out at Edinburgh Fringe

Mark Nelson’s biggest Scottish show yet

solo shows for TikTok stars Zara Gladman and James Gardner

Some Laugh Live’s biggest live show yet featuring some very special guests

the internet’s naughtiest, funniest and cringiest confessions will be revealed at Glasgow’s first ever Fesshole live

Scott Agnew’s Square Sausage Show celebrating the life, times and lore of the Lorne.

Plus, 2024 will see the festival’s first ever comedy wrestling show with Insane Championship Wrestling; family fun at Kids Comedy Club; a special live recording of Jay Lafferty’s critically acclaimed show Bahookie; Taskmaster champion Sam Campbell; Smack the Pony’s very own Fiona Allen; a hometown show for Frankie Boyle’s UK tour; musical comedy with songstresses Fascinating Aïda; LA star on the rise Lesley Liao; live shows from some of the UK’s most popular podcasts including Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Rachel Fairburn’s All Killa No Filla, Old Firm Facts Live; and so much more.

Elaine C Smith said: “I’m delighted to be back at the King’s Theatre which feels like my second home after the last few weeks in Panto there! But this time I’m returning with my new show ‘65’. I’m delighted to be part of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival which has become a huge part of Glasgow’s major events calendar.

"This city and its people know how to laugh and to make each other laugh, so I’m delighted to be a part of what promises to be a great time for Glasgow."

GICF is back for its 21st edition with a roster packed with hometown heroes and international comics

From hometown heroes to international comedy stars, Glasgow International Comedy Festival has a massive range of comedians on show for their 21st birthday. The closing Comedy Gala on Saturday March 30 will also reveal the winner of the festival’s only official award: the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award.

The Big Yin himself will choose the ultimate winner, after an independent panel of judges choose a shortlist from all applications. Any individual, show, group or collective registered with the 2024 festival are eligible to submit - applications close at 5pm on January 15.

New for 2024, GICF will also host a free ‘Introduction to Comedy’ course for women and marginalised genders in the lead up to the festival, with the aim of ensuring comedy in Glasgow is open to everyone.

The 6 week complimentary course will be hosted by comedian Viv Gee, helping participants navigate the ins and outs of comedy, boost their confidence and introduce the basics of stand-up and performance. Workshops will take place at August House, culminating in a grand finale spot on a mixed bill show during the festival.