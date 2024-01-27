Two Ayrshire neighbours win £1,000,000 in the People's Postcode Lottery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people in Saltcoats, Ayrshire are celebrating winning a £1m People’s Postcode Lottery prize.

One resident has won £750,000 thanks to playing with three winning tickets, and their neighbour also bagged £250,000. The locals on Kemp Court scored bumper wins after their postcode, KA21 6JA, was announced as the winner on Saturday 27 January.

They landed the lottery’s weekly Millionaire Street prize, with each winning ticket worth a whopping £250k. Both winners chose to remain anonymous.

Following the neighbours’ win, nearby charities will also benefit. The Ayrshire Community Trust (TACT) has been awarded £50,000 by the Postcode Community Trust.

Based in the seaside town of Saltcoats in North Ayrshire, the charity promotes community action by delivering programmes and projects that make a difference to people’s lives.

TACT’s ongoing work includes their “Positive Steps” employability project which aims to upskill and mentor job seekers within the ever-changing job market. The charity also has a range of other offers of support through projects including TACT Digital, Saltcoats Link Up and Eglinton Community Garden.

Agnes Smith, Board Member and Director, said: “The funding we’ve been awarded from the Postcode Community Trust is a dream come true for us – we now have an opportunity to rapidly expand new and existing initiatives such as our latest exciting project - the Kindness Krew!”

Born out of the needs of our communities during the pandemic, the charity launched its brand-new ‘Kindness Krew’ project, which is aimed at promoting acts of kindness, reinvigorating community spirit within North Ayrshire and helping isolated people form new friendship circles.

Agnes added: “Volunteering is the ‘golden thread’ that runs through the heart of everything we do as an organisation.”

“The funding we’ve received today will help us to continue to deliver successful projects and directly benefit the people who need support in North Ayrshire with on the ground community action.”

Other charities in the Saltcoats area receiving funding thanks to Saturday's Millionaire Street prize win include:

Input SCIO - £40,000

A work preparation charity for people with additional educational needs. Donated computers are recycled by their trainees, and they also offer advice and repairs to the local community.

The Breastfeeding Network - £25,000

Their mission is to offer independent advice and information to mums, parents, and families to help build awareness of breastfeeding. They provide peer support sessions throughout Ayrshire with trained volunteers.

Church of the Nazarene (Trussel Trust Foodbank) - £50,000

A project of the Ardrossan Church of the Nazarene and part of The Trussell Trust’s network of foodbanks. They provide emergency food and support whilst working to end the need for foodbanks in the UK.

Ayrshire Children’s Services CIC - £25,000

Provide support services for children and young people with additional learning needs, as well as respite for their families. This includes the Ko-Nekt community centres delivering activities and peer experiences.

North Ayrshire Forum on Disability - £20,000

Supporting people with disabilities and their carers. Provide services including mental health support and disability health checks.