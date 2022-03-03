A former Scottish soldier is preparing to fly out to help Ukrainians fight off the Russian invasion.

Offshore oil and gas worker Gary Bonini (30) from East Kilbride first enlisted in the Army at age 16, and over the next 12 years served as an infantry soldier, leaving the armed forces with the rank of Lance Corporal.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, Gary has been following the conflict and assessing the situation - and has now made the decision to fly over later this week.

“I’ve obviously been tracking it for a few days,” he said. “It’s on my news feed every day, and it’s gotten harder and harder to watch it from my couch nice and safe.

“I truly believe that if you can do something you should, to me there’s no question.

“I think the Ukrainians are showing extreme bravery and courage in some of the most difficult times the world has seen, they are highly motivated and efficient soldiers.”

He added that the conflict hits home for him because he knows the country. “I’ve been out in Ukraine before and it’s fantastic and beautiful,” he said.

Picture: mediadrumimages/GaryBonini

“I’ve been there on holidays and when I was serving. Because I've been in Ukraine, it feels like a war on my doorstep. Plus, some of my neighbours are Ukrainian.

Gary decided that he was going to go as soon as official bodies confirmed that it was permitted.

“Since the invasion I’ve wanted to go across, but I had to speak to embassies,” said Gary. “As soon as the Ukrainian government approved extra forces, that was the green light for me.

“The Ukrainian embassy has been extremely helpful. It’s on your own back to get to neighbouring countries, but from there you will get assistance to get into Ukraine and to the right areas.

“I’ve got my kit from when I served, and I’m seeing if i can get some body armour and a helmet from a surplus.

“To pack as light as possible is my plan because I don't know what the accommodation will be or how much I will need to travel.

“In my bag will be civilian clothes, warm clothes, practical clothes, any first aid equipment - anything I can get a hold of that I think will be helpful, but there are a lot of supply convoys making their way over there so I should be okay.”

Gary says that his family are used to him being in high-risk situations. “My mother, father and sister are not exactly happy about it,” he said.

“They understand though and they support me. They’ve gone up to three weeks with no contact from me before.”

Gary is not concerned about getting injured while in Ukraine, as he says he is used to this kind of situation. “I’m not worried,” he said.

“I joined the army at 16, it’s a part of my life. I served in Afghanistan as an infantry soldier and I have seen combat - but I have never been injured in the line of duty.

“The problems I foresee are simply logistical issues, communications and the vast size of Ukraine.

“I will play whichever role is required, we could be utilised anywhere from the front lines to securing refugees escaping across neighbouring borders.”

Gary advises others who want to help to get in touch with their local Ukrainian embassies.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace urged people not to travel to Ukraine to join the fighting.

Mr Wallace, who served in the Scots Guards, said there are “better ways” for Britons to help.