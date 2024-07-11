Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The popular former Littlewoods building could be demolished and replaced with student accomodation if plans go forward

A proposal put forward to demolish the former Littlewoods building in Glasgow City Centre has been returned due to an invalid planning permission notice.

Put forward by applicants PMI Developments Ltd and Peveril Securities Ltd., the proposed planning application was received by the Glasgow City Council’s planning authority, but was deemed invalid - meaning there is no decision as of yet as to whether the former shop will be demolished or left standing.

The plans would have seen the demolition of the building at 19-21 Cambridge Street, and the erection of ‘purpose-built’ student accomodation in its place, alongside ‘associated ancillary works’.

The building formerly hosted popular British retail outlet, Littlewoods, one of several brick and mortar stores of the brand in Glasgow prior to its closure in 2005.

It’s unclear whether another application will be put forward in the coming months, PMI Developments have been contacted for comment.

In November last year, PMI Developments filed a proposal to redevelop the corner block in a £35 million plan for an aparthotel that got as far as the public consultation phase.