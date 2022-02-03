Plans to demolish a Glasgow city centre office building and construct new student accommodation are set to be approved.

The proposals for 225 Bath Street, due to go in front of Glasgow City Council’s planning committee next month, have been recommended for approval by council planning officials.

The plans, if given the green light, would see the 6-7 storey, 1970’s office block demolished and new student accommodation erected.

The old office building on Bath Street.

The seven, nine, and 11-storey buildings would be comprised of 527 units.

Objections

A number of objections have been put forward against the proposals.

Critics argue that the area already has enough student accommodation, that the area needs more housing, and that the plans would lead to an overdevelopment of the site, among other reasons.

Why has it been recommended for approval?

The report to go in front of councillors next week states: “The proposed development would repurpose the street block bound by Bath Street, Pitt Street, Bath Lane and Holland Street, allowing a modern intervention and a positive contribution to the city centre in terms of use and design.

“Whilst acknowledgement is given to the existence to neighbouring student accommodation, the changing nature of this area with high density residential development, coupled with the facilities and services available within the city centre, mean this proposal shall not have an adverse impact upon the existing community, in fact such a use shall positively contribute to the vibrancy that underpins the city centre.”