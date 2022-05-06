Here is a list of councillors who won seats across the Glasgow in the local council elections 2022.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 5 May 2022, council seats across the Glasgow region were contested in the local council elections.

There were 85 seats up for grabs across the 23 wards of Glasgow City region in this year’s election.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this election, voters were asked to rank the candidates in order of preference using numbers. This is an electoral system called the Single Transferable vote.

So, which councillor won in your area and what party do they represent?

Here’s our breakdown of the winners, and how many votes each councillor received in the elections.

What were the results of Scottish Council elections for Glasgow?

Linn

The four councillors elected are: Malcolm Cunning (Labour), Paul McCabe (SNP), Margaret Morgan (SNP), and Catherine Vallis (Labour)

Angela Jones - Alba Party - 114

Catherine Vallis - Labour Party - 724

Euan Blockley - Conservative and Unionist Party - 1,035

James Toner - Independent - 849

Joe McCauley - Liberal Democrats - 527

Keith Warwick - Scottish Green Party - 544

Malcom Cunning - Labour Party - 2,152

Margaret Morgan - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,070

Paul McCabe - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,934

Newlands/Auldburn

The three councillors elected are: Stephen Curran (Labour), Sean Ferguson (SNP), and Leòdhas Massie (Scottish Greens).

Craig Ross - Independent - 682

Hugh Southall - Liberal Democrats - 175

Jennie Robertson - Trade Unionist and Social Coalition - 82

Kim Schmulian - Conservative and Unionist Party - 857

Leòdhas Massie - Scottish Green Party - 638

Linda Devlin - Labour Party - 554

Rage Rage - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 428

Ralph Raja Suleman - Alba Party - 147

Sean Ferguson - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 2,074

Stephen Curran - Labour Party - 1,928

Greater Pollok

The four councillors elected are: Saqid Ahmed (Labour), William Graham (SNP), Rashid M Hussain (Labour) and Roza Salih (SNP).

Awais Qureshi - Liberal Democrats - 120

Chris Ho - UK Independence Party (UKIP) - 46

Chris McFadyen - Scottish Green Party - 349

Eric Stevenson - Trade Unionist and Social Coalition - 51

Matt Ventisei - Conservative and Unionist Party - 833

Paul John Laird - Scottish Family Party - 91

Rashid Hussain - Labour Party - 1,278

Saqib Ahmed - Labour Party - 2,598

Tahir Jameel - Alba Party - 92

William Graham - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 2,494

Cardonald

The four councillors elected are: Jim Kavanagh (Labour), Matt Kerr (Labour), Elaine McSporran (SNP), and Alex Wilson (SNP).

Alex Wilson - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 872

Alexander Torrance - Alba Party - 189

Elaine McSporra - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 2,489

Ellie Gomersall - Scottish Green Party - 461

Jim Kavanagh - Labour Party - 2,367

Matt Kerr - Labour Party - 1,236

Robin John Dudfield - Social Democratic Party - 50

Ross Chalmers - Liberal Democrats - 153

Stephen Paxton - Conservative and Unionist Party - 755

Govan

The four councillors elected are: Imran Alam (Labour), Ricky Bell (SNP), Stephen Dornan (SNP), and Dan Hutchison (Scottish Greens).

Bill Bonnar - Scottish Socialist Party - 95

Dan Hutchison - Scottish Green Party - 975

Funmi Fajemiseye - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 498

Imran Alam - Labour Party - 1,272

John Flanagan - Independent - 124

Mamun Rashid - Conservative and Unionist Party - 644

Neil O’Docherty - Liberal Democrats - 97

Ricky Bell - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,181

Ruth Hall - Labour Party - 644

Stephan Dornan - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 794

Uche Gladys Emordi - Alba Party - 132

Pollokshields

The four councillors elected are: Zen Ghani (SNP), Norman Macleod (SNP), Jon Molyneux (Scottish Greens), and Hanif M Raja (Labour).

Carole Ford - Liberal Democrats - 309

David Meikle - Conservative and Unionist Party - 1,299

Ewan Hoyle - Volt United Kingdom - 421

Fariha Thomas - Labour Party - 712

Hanif Raja - Labour Party - 1,709

Jon Molyneux - Scottish Green Party - 2,290

Muhammad Shoaib - Alba Party - 367

Norman MacLeod - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,412

Tom Ruddell - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition - 88

Zen Ghai - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,755

Langside

The four councillors elected are: Susan Aitken (SNP), Holly Bruce (Scottish Greens), Stephen Docherty (Labour) and Paul Leinster (SNP).

Aileen McKenzie - Labour Party - 1,163

Bruce Whyte - Conservative and Unionist Party - 975

Chigozie Anne Osuchukwu - Alba Party - 125

Holly Bruce - Scottish Green Party - 3,173

Michael Shields - Liberal Democrats - 225

Paul Leinster - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 775

Ronnie Stevenson - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition - 153

Stephen Docherty - Labour Party - 1,870

Susan Aiken - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 2,899

Southside Central

The four councillors elected are: Alexander Belic (SNP), Elaine Gallagher (Scottish Greens), James Scanlon (Labour) and Soryia Siddique (Labour).

Alexander Belic - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,460

Elaine Gallagher - Scottish Green Party - 1,395

James Scanlon - Labour Party - 1,161

Jamie Dyer - Independent - 41

Kamran Butt - Alba Party - 623

Mhairi Hunter - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,185

Paul Robert Donnelly - Scottish Socialist Party - 154

Sam Glasgow-Jackson - Liberal Democrats - 110

Soryia Siddique - Labour Party - 1,271

Tariq Parves - Conservative and Unionist Party - 317

Calton

The four councillors elected are: Greg Hepburn (SNP), Cecilla O’Lone (Labour), Linda Pike (SNP), and George Redmond (Labour).

Alexander Palmer - Liberal Democrats - 79

Catherine McKernan - Alba Party - 120

Cecilia O’Lone - Labour Party - 1,037

Greg Hepburn - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,472

Kate Samuels - Scottish Green Party - 772

Linda Pike - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 551

Oluwole Shokunbi - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 772

Robert Connelly - Conservative and Unionist Party - 368

Anderson/City/Yorkhill

The four councillors elected are: Eva Bolander (SNP), Philip Braat (Labour), Christy Mearns (Scottish Greens) and Angus Millar (SNP).

Angus Millar - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 603

Benn Rapson - Independent - 48

Christy Mearns - Scottish Green Party - 1,527

Eva Bolander - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,349

John Carson - Labour Party - 337

Matthew Clark - Liberal Democrats - 145

Nick Thomson - Scottish Libertarian Party - 31

Philip Braat - Labour Party - 1,439

Susan McCourt - Conservative and Unionist Party - 395

Hillhead

The three councillors elected are: Ken Andrew (SNP), Hanzala Malik (Labour), and Martha Wardrop (Scottish Greens).

Colin McMillan - Freedom, Alliance-Integrity, Society, Economy - 61

Hanzala Malik - Labour Party - 1,532

Ken Andrew - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,984

Mark Russell - Conservative and Unionist Party - 464

Martha Wardrop - Scottish Green Party - 2,507

Theo Lockett - Liberal Democrats - 377

Victoria Park

The three councillors elected are: Feargal Dalton (SNP), Eunis Jassemi (Labour) and Lana Reid-McConnell (Scottish Greens).

Ade Aibinu - Conservative and Unionist Party - 1,36

Eunis Jassemi - Labour Party - 2,447

Feargal Dalton - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 2,291

James Speirs - Liberal Democrats - 358

Lana Reid-McConnell - Scottish Green Party - 358

Mahmood Ullah - Alba Party - 141

Garscadden/Scotstounhill

The four councillors elected are: Bill Butler (Labour), Chris Cunningham (SNP), Malcom Mitchell (SNP), and Eva Clark Murray (Labour).

Bill Butler - Labour Party - 2,043

Chris Cunnigham - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 2,310

Eva Clark Murray - Labour Party - 940

Hugh Grenville Waterfield - Liberal Democrats - 173

John Hamelink - Scottish Green Party - 712

Malcolm Mitchell - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 460

Rosemary Ugbah - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 745

Steven Morrison - Conservative and Unionist Party - 886

Drumchapel/Anniesland

The four councillors elected are: Paul Carey (Labour), Patricia Ferguson (Labour), Fyeza Ikhlaq (SNP) and Anne McTaggart (SNP).

Anne McTaggart - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,446

Cylina Porch - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 350

Duncan Webford - Scottish Green Party - 438

Elspeth Kerr - Independent - 376

Fyeza Ikhlaq - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 945

Joe Meehan - Scottish Socialist Party - 106

Patricia Ferguson - Labour Party - 747

Paul Carey - Labour Party - 2,011

Pauline Sutherland - Conservative and Unionist Party - 689

Richard Stalley - Liberal Democrats - 118

Maryhill - Awaiting results

Abdul Bostani - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Amy Irene Marquez - Scottish Green Party

Damian Matthew Clark - Freedom Alliance-Integrity, Society, Economy

Derek Dunnington - Liberal Democrats

Franny Scally - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Gwen Farrell Wall - Labour Party

Heather MacLeod - Conservative and Unionist Party

Keiran O’Neill - Labour Party

Canal

The four councillors elected are: Allan Gow (SNP), Fiona Higgins (Labour), Jacqueline McLaren (SNP), and Robert Mooney (Labour).

Allan Gow - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,470

Brian Land - Independent - 746

Fiona E Higgins - Labour Party - 1,363

Jacqueline McLaren - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 512

Maria Wells - Conservative and Unionist Party - 299

Martin Lawson Olu-Osagie - Alba Party - 96

Robert Mooney - Labour Party - 690

Sandra Watson - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 226

Scott Simpson - Liberal Democrats - 68

Seonad Hoy - Scottish Green Party - 322

Springburn/Robroyston - Awaiting results

Audrey Dempsey - Labour Party

Christina Cannon - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Farah Hamid - Alba Party

Graham Campbell - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Madeleine Guthrie - Scottish Green Party

Peter Davies - Liberal Davies

Richard Johnson - Conservative and Unionist Party

Thomas Rannahan - Labour Party

East Centre - Awaiting results

Ann Jenkins - Labour Party

Annette Christie - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Declan Blench - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Faten Hameed - Conservative and Unionist Party

Hannah Smith - Scottish Green Party

Kieran J Turner - Labour Party

Kilian Riley - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Matt Dobson - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Ruth Lindsay - Liberal Democrats

Tony Osy - Alba Party

William McLachlan - Independent

Shettleston

The four councillors elected are: Laura Doherty (SNP), Thomas Kerr (Conservative and Unionist), Frank McAveety (Labour) and Jill Pidgeon (Labour)

David Turner - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 556

Frank McAveety - Labour Party - 1,986

Henry Sullivan - Liberal Democrats - 105

Jill Pidgeon - Labour Party - 903

Julie Christie - Scottish Green Party - 370

Laura Doherty - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 2,048

Liam McLaughlan - Scottish Socialist Party - 164

Thomas Kerr - Conservative and Unionist Party - 1,232

Baillieston

The three councillors elected are: John Daly (Scottish Conservative and Unionist), Alex Kerr (SNP) and Kevin John Lalley (Labour).

Alex Kerr - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,723

John Daly - Conservative and Unionist Party - 1,206

Kevin John Lalley - Labour Party - 2,209

Lauren Martin - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,046

Mary McNab - Labour Party - 568

Ryan Kelly - Scottish Green Party - 298

Tony Hughes - Liberal Democrats - 205

North East

The three councillors elected are: Maureen Burke (Labour), Sharon Greer (Labour), and Ruairi Kelly (SNP).

Anne McAllister - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition - 52

Cam Milne - Scottish Libertarian Party - 28

Iain McLarty - Scottish Green Party - 136

John White - Conservative and Unionist Party - 389

Mandy Morgan - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 612

Maureen Burke - Labour Party - 1,532

Ruairi Kelly - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,305

Sharon Greer - Labour Party - 447

Dennistoun - Awaiting results

Allan Casey - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Anthony Carrol - Scottish Green Party

Elaine McDougall - Labour Party

Fergus McCann - Liberal Democrats

Fiona McNider Connelly - Conservative and Unionist Party

Lorna Finn - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Oisin Duncan - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Partick East/Kelvindale - Awaiting results