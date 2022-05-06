On 5 May 2022, council seats across the Glasgow region were contested in the local council elections.
There were 85 seats up for grabs across the 23 wards of Glasgow City region in this year’s election.
In this election, voters were asked to rank the candidates in order of preference using numbers. This is an electoral system called the Single Transferable vote.
Most Popular
So, which councillor won in your area and what party do they represent?
Here’s our breakdown of the winners, and how many votes each councillor received in the elections.
What were the results of Scottish Council elections for Glasgow?
Linn
The four councillors elected are: Malcolm Cunning (Labour), Paul McCabe (SNP), Margaret Morgan (SNP), and Catherine Vallis (Labour)
- Angela Jones - Alba Party - 114
- Catherine Vallis - Labour Party - 724
- Euan Blockley - Conservative and Unionist Party - 1,035
- James Toner - Independent - 849
- Joe McCauley - Liberal Democrats - 527
- Keith Warwick - Scottish Green Party - 544
- Malcom Cunning - Labour Party - 2,152
- Margaret Morgan - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,070
- Paul McCabe - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,934
Newlands/Auldburn
The three councillors elected are: Stephen Curran (Labour), Sean Ferguson (SNP), and Leòdhas Massie (Scottish Greens).
- Craig Ross - Independent - 682
- Hugh Southall - Liberal Democrats - 175
- Jennie Robertson - Trade Unionist and Social Coalition - 82
- Kim Schmulian - Conservative and Unionist Party - 857
- Leòdhas Massie - Scottish Green Party - 638
- Linda Devlin - Labour Party - 554
- Rage Rage - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 428
- Ralph Raja Suleman - Alba Party - 147
- Sean Ferguson - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 2,074
- Stephen Curran - Labour Party - 1,928
Greater Pollok
The four councillors elected are: Saqid Ahmed (Labour), William Graham (SNP), Rashid M Hussain (Labour) and Roza Salih (SNP).
- Awais Qureshi - Liberal Democrats - 120
- Chris Ho - UK Independence Party (UKIP) - 46
- Chris McFadyen - Scottish Green Party - 349
- Eric Stevenson - Trade Unionist and Social Coalition - 51
- Matt Ventisei - Conservative and Unionist Party - 833
- Paul John Laird - Scottish Family Party - 91
- Rashid Hussain - Labour Party - 1,278
- Saqib Ahmed - Labour Party - 2,598
- Tahir Jameel - Alba Party - 92
- William Graham - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 2,494
Cardonald
The four councillors elected are: Jim Kavanagh (Labour), Matt Kerr (Labour), Elaine McSporran (SNP), and Alex Wilson (SNP).
- Alex Wilson - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 872
- Alexander Torrance - Alba Party - 189
- Elaine McSporra - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 2,489
- Ellie Gomersall - Scottish Green Party - 461
- Jim Kavanagh - Labour Party - 2,367
- Matt Kerr - Labour Party - 1,236
- Robin John Dudfield - Social Democratic Party - 50
- Ross Chalmers - Liberal Democrats - 153
- Stephen Paxton - Conservative and Unionist Party - 755
Govan
The four councillors elected are: Imran Alam (Labour), Ricky Bell (SNP), Stephen Dornan (SNP), and Dan Hutchison (Scottish Greens).
- Bill Bonnar - Scottish Socialist Party - 95
- Dan Hutchison - Scottish Green Party - 975
- Funmi Fajemiseye - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 498
- Imran Alam - Labour Party - 1,272
- John Flanagan - Independent - 124
- Mamun Rashid - Conservative and Unionist Party - 644
- Neil O’Docherty - Liberal Democrats - 97
- Ricky Bell - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,181
- Ruth Hall - Labour Party - 644
- Stephan Dornan - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 794
- Uche Gladys Emordi - Alba Party - 132
Pollokshields
The four councillors elected are: Zen Ghani (SNP), Norman Macleod (SNP), Jon Molyneux (Scottish Greens), and Hanif M Raja (Labour).
- Carole Ford - Liberal Democrats - 309
- David Meikle - Conservative and Unionist Party - 1,299
- Ewan Hoyle - Volt United Kingdom - 421
- Fariha Thomas - Labour Party - 712
- Hanif Raja - Labour Party - 1,709
- Jon Molyneux - Scottish Green Party - 2,290
- Muhammad Shoaib - Alba Party - 367
- Norman MacLeod - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,412
- Tom Ruddell - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition - 88
- Zen Ghai - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,755
Langside
The four councillors elected are: Susan Aitken (SNP), Holly Bruce (Scottish Greens), Stephen Docherty (Labour) and Paul Leinster (SNP).
- Aileen McKenzie - Labour Party - 1,163
- Bruce Whyte - Conservative and Unionist Party - 975
- Chigozie Anne Osuchukwu - Alba Party - 125
- Holly Bruce - Scottish Green Party - 3,173
- Michael Shields - Liberal Democrats - 225
- Paul Leinster - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 775
- Ronnie Stevenson - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition - 153
- Stephen Docherty - Labour Party - 1,870
- Susan Aiken - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 2,899
Southside Central
The four councillors elected are: Alexander Belic (SNP), Elaine Gallagher (Scottish Greens), James Scanlon (Labour) and Soryia Siddique (Labour).
- Alexander Belic - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,460
- Elaine Gallagher - Scottish Green Party - 1,395
- James Scanlon - Labour Party - 1,161
- Jamie Dyer - Independent - 41
- Kamran Butt - Alba Party - 623
- Mhairi Hunter - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,185
- Paul Robert Donnelly - Scottish Socialist Party - 154
- Sam Glasgow-Jackson - Liberal Democrats - 110
- Soryia Siddique - Labour Party - 1,271
- Tariq Parves - Conservative and Unionist Party - 317
Calton
The four councillors elected are: Greg Hepburn (SNP), Cecilla O’Lone (Labour), Linda Pike (SNP), and George Redmond (Labour).
- Alexander Palmer - Liberal Democrats - 79
- Catherine McKernan - Alba Party - 120
- Cecilia O’Lone - Labour Party - 1,037
- Greg Hepburn - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,472
- Kate Samuels - Scottish Green Party - 772
- Linda Pike - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 551
- Oluwole Shokunbi - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 772
- Robert Connelly - Conservative and Unionist Party - 368
Anderson/City/Yorkhill
The four councillors elected are: Eva Bolander (SNP), Philip Braat (Labour), Christy Mearns (Scottish Greens) and Angus Millar (SNP).
- Angus Millar - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 603
- Benn Rapson - Independent - 48
- Christy Mearns - Scottish Green Party - 1,527
- Eva Bolander - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,349
- John Carson - Labour Party - 337
- Matthew Clark - Liberal Democrats - 145
- Nick Thomson - Scottish Libertarian Party - 31
- Philip Braat - Labour Party - 1,439
- Susan McCourt - Conservative and Unionist Party - 395
Hillhead
The three councillors elected are: Ken Andrew (SNP), Hanzala Malik (Labour), and Martha Wardrop (Scottish Greens).
- Colin McMillan - Freedom, Alliance-Integrity, Society, Economy - 61
- Hanzala Malik - Labour Party - 1,532
- Ken Andrew - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,984
- Mark Russell - Conservative and Unionist Party - 464
- Martha Wardrop - Scottish Green Party - 2,507
- Theo Lockett - Liberal Democrats - 377
Victoria Park
The three councillors elected are: Feargal Dalton (SNP), Eunis Jassemi (Labour) and Lana Reid-McConnell (Scottish Greens).
- Ade Aibinu - Conservative and Unionist Party - 1,36
- Eunis Jassemi - Labour Party - 2,447
- Feargal Dalton - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 2,291
- James Speirs - Liberal Democrats - 358
- Lana Reid-McConnell - Scottish Green Party - 358
- Mahmood Ullah - Alba Party - 141
Garscadden/Scotstounhill
The four councillors elected are: Bill Butler (Labour), Chris Cunningham (SNP), Malcom Mitchell (SNP), and Eva Clark Murray (Labour).
- Bill Butler - Labour Party - 2,043
- Chris Cunnigham - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 2,310
- Eva Clark Murray - Labour Party - 940
- Hugh Grenville Waterfield - Liberal Democrats - 173
- John Hamelink - Scottish Green Party - 712
- Malcolm Mitchell - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 460
- Rosemary Ugbah - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 745
- Steven Morrison - Conservative and Unionist Party - 886
Drumchapel/Anniesland
The four councillors elected are: Paul Carey (Labour), Patricia Ferguson (Labour), Fyeza Ikhlaq (SNP) and Anne McTaggart (SNP).
- Anne McTaggart - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,446
- Cylina Porch - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 350
- Duncan Webford - Scottish Green Party - 438
- Elspeth Kerr - Independent - 376
- Fyeza Ikhlaq - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 945
- Joe Meehan - Scottish Socialist Party - 106
- Patricia Ferguson - Labour Party - 747
- Paul Carey - Labour Party - 2,011
- Pauline Sutherland - Conservative and Unionist Party - 689
- Richard Stalley - Liberal Democrats - 118
Maryhill - Awaiting results
- Abdul Bostani - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Amy Irene Marquez - Scottish Green Party
- Damian Matthew Clark - Freedom Alliance-Integrity, Society, Economy
- Derek Dunnington - Liberal Democrats
- Franny Scally - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Gwen Farrell Wall - Labour Party
- Heather MacLeod - Conservative and Unionist Party
- Keiran O’Neill - Labour Party
Canal
The four councillors elected are: Allan Gow (SNP), Fiona Higgins (Labour), Jacqueline McLaren (SNP), and Robert Mooney (Labour).
- Allan Gow - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,470
- Brian Land - Independent - 746
- Fiona E Higgins - Labour Party - 1,363
- Jacqueline McLaren - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 512
- Maria Wells - Conservative and Unionist Party - 299
- Martin Lawson Olu-Osagie - Alba Party - 96
- Robert Mooney - Labour Party - 690
- Sandra Watson - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 226
- Scott Simpson - Liberal Democrats - 68
- Seonad Hoy - Scottish Green Party - 322
Springburn/Robroyston - Awaiting results
- Audrey Dempsey - Labour Party
- Christina Cannon - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Farah Hamid - Alba Party
- Graham Campbell - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Madeleine Guthrie - Scottish Green Party
- Peter Davies - Liberal Davies
- Richard Johnson - Conservative and Unionist Party
- Thomas Rannahan - Labour Party
East Centre - Awaiting results
- Ann Jenkins - Labour Party
- Annette Christie - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Declan Blench - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Faten Hameed - Conservative and Unionist Party
- Hannah Smith - Scottish Green Party
- Kieran J Turner - Labour Party
- Kilian Riley - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Matt Dobson - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Ruth Lindsay - Liberal Democrats
- Tony Osy - Alba Party
- William McLachlan - Independent
Shettleston
The four councillors elected are: Laura Doherty (SNP), Thomas Kerr (Conservative and Unionist), Frank McAveety (Labour) and Jill Pidgeon (Labour)
- David Turner - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 556
- Frank McAveety - Labour Party - 1,986
- Henry Sullivan - Liberal Democrats - 105
- Jill Pidgeon - Labour Party - 903
- Julie Christie - Scottish Green Party - 370
- Laura Doherty - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 2,048
- Liam McLaughlan - Scottish Socialist Party - 164
- Thomas Kerr - Conservative and Unionist Party - 1,232
Baillieston
The three councillors elected are: John Daly (Scottish Conservative and Unionist), Alex Kerr (SNP) and Kevin John Lalley (Labour).
- Alex Kerr - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,723
- John Daly - Conservative and Unionist Party - 1,206
- Kevin John Lalley - Labour Party - 2,209
- Lauren Martin - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,046
- Mary McNab - Labour Party - 568
- Ryan Kelly - Scottish Green Party - 298
- Tony Hughes - Liberal Democrats - 205
North East
The three councillors elected are: Maureen Burke (Labour), Sharon Greer (Labour), and Ruairi Kelly (SNP).
- Anne McAllister - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition - 52
- Cam Milne - Scottish Libertarian Party - 28
- Iain McLarty - Scottish Green Party - 136
- John White - Conservative and Unionist Party - 389
- Mandy Morgan - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 612
- Maureen Burke - Labour Party - 1,532
- Ruairi Kelly - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 1,305
- Sharon Greer - Labour Party - 447
Dennistoun - Awaiting results
- Allan Casey - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Anthony Carrol - Scottish Green Party
- Elaine McDougall - Labour Party
- Fergus McCann - Liberal Democrats
- Fiona McNider Connelly - Conservative and Unionist Party
- Lorna Finn - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Oisin Duncan - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Partick East/Kelvindale - Awaiting results
- Blair Anderson - Scottish Green Party
- Di McMillan - Freedom Alliance-Integrity, Society, Economy
- Jill Brown - Labour Party
- Kenny McLean - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Lilith Johnstone - Labour Party
- Linsey Wilson - Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Naveed Asghar - Conservative and Unionist Party
- Nicholas Moohan - Liberal Democrats
- Udochukwu Kings Nwaokorobia - Alba Party