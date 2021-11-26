Young women don’t feel safe in Glasgow, says MSP Patrick Harvie

Glasgow must do more to ensure young women feel safe, the city’s Green MSP Patrick Harvie has said.

Patrick Harvie MSP says more must be done to make women feel safe.

The 16 Days of Activism for the elimination of violence against women and girls highlights that fear of harassment, physical and sexual violence persists in communities across the world but also at home in Glasgow.

With recent taxi shortages and an increase in spiking cases in the city, there are concerns over the safety of women in Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research published by YWCA Scotland, as part of the Young Women Lead programme, confirms these fears and found that 67 per cent of women often felt unsafe on buses in Glasgow and 95 per cent said they felt unsafe visiting parks at night.

What did Patrick Harvie say?

Commenting on the research, Patrick Harvie, Scottish Greens MSP for Glasgow, said: “The use and design of public space is crucial in responding to violence against women. Cities, like Glasgow, are typically designed by men and for men, with a lack of consideration for the needs of women. Glasgow must step up efforts and start co-designing its communities for all who live and work in them.