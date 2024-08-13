Popular Coatbridge town centre pub and nightclub listed for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The building in Coatbridge leisure centre compromising Innishmohr, 30’s, and Sugar has been listed for sale

A popular pub, bar, nightclub, and office space has been listed for sale as a single package in Coatbridge town centre.

The ‘established leisure complex’ has been listed for an asking price of £995,000, with furniture and fixtures included. The turnover and net profit has not been listed publicly.

Set over 21,000+ sq/ft, the commercial space is comprised of Innishmohr, a 250 capacity bar on the ground floor, The Function Room, a former venue, 30’s, a 400 capacity nightclub in the basement, Sugar, a former 100 capacity nightclub in ‘shell condition’ and office space.

The former Coatbridge nightclub is up for sale in the town centre | Contributed

The listing claims the leisure complex has a ‘huge investment potential’ with 5/6 separate areas which could be split and tenanted, establishing new businesses and potential venues in Coatbridge town centre. Potential new uses include gyms, studios, offices, retail, or function venues.

The William Hill bookies is in the building, but is not included as part of the sale and will continue operating as normal.

The building in Coatbridge listed for sale | Contributed

It is described as ‘one of the most prominent pieces of real-estate in Coatbridge, given its position in the town centre. Built in the mid to late nineties, the property is set over 3 floors, a basement, a ground floor and a first floor.

