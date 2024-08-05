Popular Council-run café in Dumbarton saved from closure by local family business

The popular café has reopened under new ownership

A café in Levengrove Park in Dumbarton has re-opened as new family-run business.

The Pavillion Café was formerly run by West Dunbartonshire Council, but has now been taken over by Grove Food & Beverage, which has been open since the end of last month, July 2024.

West Dunbartonshire Council said it was looking for new tenants for the cafe after it closed in February, previously operated by the council’s Health and Social Care Partnership.

A post on the Grove Food & Beverage Facebook page reads: “It appears some people out there unfortunately aren’t aware that the Pavillion Café is no longer operated by West Dunbartonshire Council and is actually open.

“Grove Food & Beverage Ltd is a private company owned by myself (Amanda) and my mother. I have had the pleasure of meeting so many people over the past week, as I am also the manager of the café.

“This is the biggest and most important opportunity I’ve ever had and it only works if the community believes in us and continues to support us.

“I have an amazing team, which is still growing. I’m absolutely overwhelmed by the support we’ve had, the patience everyone has had and the thought of our future here in Levengrove Park.

“Please tell your friends, your loved ones, your coworkers – we are here and we are open. Our purpose is to be something for everyone.

“We hope to see you soon and with every hot or cold roll – your coffee is on us.”