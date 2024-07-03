Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sauchiehall Street pub and live music venue, Broadcast, has shut indefinitely as it attempts to repair damage caused by flooding

A popular Sauchiehall Street pub has closed its doors indefinitely while it deals with a plumbing issue.

Yesterday, July 2, Broadcast posted to socials letting punters know they would not be able to open during regular hours as they had to deal with a flooding issue.

Later that day, Broadcast made the announcement that due to further flooding the bar would be closed indefinitely, with re-opening dates to follow.

Broadcast wrote to followers on social media: “Due to further flooding Broadcast is closed temporarily.

“Re-opening dates to come.”

It is believed that flooding issues also caused the floor to collapse into the downstairs toilet in the venue as well.

Up and coming events at the venue have yet to be cancelled while works are carried out, as the re-opening date is unclear.

