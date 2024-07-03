Popular Sauchiehall Street pub and live music venue closes indefinitely due to flooding
A popular Sauchiehall Street pub has closed its doors indefinitely while it deals with a plumbing issue.
Yesterday, July 2, Broadcast posted to socials letting punters know they would not be able to open during regular hours as they had to deal with a flooding issue.
Later that day, Broadcast made the announcement that due to further flooding the bar would be closed indefinitely, with re-opening dates to follow.
Broadcast wrote to followers on social media: “Due to further flooding Broadcast is closed temporarily.
“Re-opening dates to come.”
It is believed that flooding issues also caused the floor to collapse into the downstairs toilet in the venue as well.
Up and coming events at the venue have yet to be cancelled while works are carried out, as the re-opening date is unclear.
Broadcast is a popular live music venue on Sauchiehall Street, two years ago in 2022 the bar had to close down temporarily while improvement works were carried out following a grievance launched by staff with Unite the Union over health, safety, and contractual issues.
