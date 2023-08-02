Register
Popular traditional Blackfriars Street pub listed for sale

The pub dated back to 1893

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:53 BST

A popular Merchant City pub has been listed for sale today by property adviser, Christie & Co.

The Strathduie was built in Victorian-era Glasgow back in 1893 for the wine and spirit merchants, J & J McWilliam, - although there’s been a tavern on the Blackfriars Street address since 1840.

In 1892 the old pub was demolished and a new tenement with a purpose-built pub placed on the ground floor

A few minutes from High Street Station, the traditional pub’s interiors date back to the 1980s - featuring a sizeable lounge and bar area, as well as a gantry.

Simon Watson, Business Agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, comments: “A fantastic traditional pub, with massive potential to grow sales.

“Glasgow’s Merchant City is a nightlife hotspot that attracts many visitors. Located a short walk from the Trongate & Tennents Caledonian Brewery, it is a perfect trading location in the centre of Glasgow, a viewing is highly recommended!”

Under the former operator, the pub was well-known for the golden-voiced regulars, with many a sing-song had in the old pub.

Strathduie Bar is on the market for a leasehold asking price of £27,000.

