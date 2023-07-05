Merchant City pizzeria launch limited edition ‘Lewis-Capaldough’ pizza

The pizza is certainly an adventurous culinary creation

A Merchant City pizzeria & cocktail bar is launching a Lewis Capaldi-themed pizza while the star takes a break from the limelight after an exhausting few months of gigging across Britain.

Last year Lewis launched his own range of frozen pizzas with Tesco and Iceland. Whilst he enjoys a well-deserved break, a culinary alternative to Capaldi’s music has revealed itself —the “Lewis Capal-dough” pizza.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Described as a ‘mouth-watering creation inspired by the collective imagination of Capaldi’s devoted fans and Heart Scotland listeners’ - it’s now available exclusively at Nonna Said in Glasgow’s Merchant City for one week only.

The team at Nonna Said, who tuned in to Heather Suttie on Heart Scotland during lunchtime on Monday July 3, couldn’t resist the opportunity to craft the limited-edition pizza which Heather had the idea of creating.

With a harmonious blend of sweet and savoury flavours, the Lewis Capal-dough pizza pays homage to Scottish cuisine and includes some of Lewis’ favourite foods.

This delectable offering features a range of toppings suggested by Heart Scotland listeners. To tickle your tastebuds, there’s succulent Irn Bru glazed ham, a nod to the iconic Scottish beverage that adds a touch of sweetness to the pizza.

The limited edition Lewis Capal-dough by Nonna Said is available for one week only

Advertisement

Advertisement

Then, two of Lewis’ all-time favourite snacks make their appearance—vegetable pakora and mac n’ cheese—bringing a delightful burst of flavour and indulgence to every bite.

And to satisfy the tang factor, crumbles of Lanark Blue cheese are generously scattered across the pizza. Finally, to top it all off, a Tunnock’s teacake serves as the centre piece, adding a touch of iconic chocolatey goodness to the centre of the pizza.

Heather Suttie said, ‘We love Lewis, he loves pizza and we hope he loves this little homage which was fun to create on air.”

The team at Nonna Said, including John Molloy, Group Development Chef, eagerly embraced the idea and brought the Lewis Capal-dough pizza to life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John said: “We had Heather on Heart on in the kitchen and we loved the sound of the Lewis Capal-dough pizza created by the listeners so we thought we’d create it!

”For a limited time only, from today and on the run up to the Trnsmt festival, pizza enthusiasts and Lewis Capaldi fans can indulge in the Lewis Capal-dough pizza exclusively at Nonna Said.