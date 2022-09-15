The royal is set to visit Glasgow today following the passing of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Anne has arrived in Glasgow today as she meets with council chiefs in the city centre and residents signing the book of condolence in the City Chambers.

King Charles III’s sister will be joined by her husband Sir Tim Laurence in Glasgow this afternoon.

Members of the public will be able to witness the royal’s arrival at the City Chambers today (15 September) at around 12.15pm.

The purpose of the trip is to meet organisations of which her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was a patron of - such as the YMCA.

Princess Anne will pass the floral tributes laid outside the City Chambers on George Square.

Thereafter the Lord Lieutenant will lead the royal party into the building where the princess will be introduced to Glasgow City Council leaders.

Following the introductions, Princess Anne will visit the Satinwood Suite to meet with members of the public signing the Book of Condolence in memory of the Queen.