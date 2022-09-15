Princess Anne in Glasgow: Where to see Princess Royal, what she is doing and who she will meet today
The royal is set to visit Glasgow today following the passing of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Princess Anne has arrived in Glasgow today as she meets with council chiefs in the city centre and residents signing the book of condolence in the City Chambers.
King Charles III’s sister will be joined by her husband Sir Tim Laurence in Glasgow this afternoon.
Members of the public will be able to witness the royal’s arrival at the City Chambers today (15 September) at around 12.15pm.
Most Popular
The purpose of the trip is to meet organisations of which her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was a patron of - such as the YMCA.
Princess Anne will pass the floral tributes laid outside the City Chambers on George Square.
Thereafter the Lord Lieutenant will lead the royal party into the building where the princess will be introduced to Glasgow City Council leaders.
Following the introductions, Princess Anne will visit the Satinwood Suite to meet with members of the public signing the Book of Condolence in memory of the Queen.
Princess Anne will meet with these groups throughout her visit to Glasgow: Friends of Glasgow Cathedral, Glasgow Caledonian University, Royal British Legion of Scotland, YMCA, Royal Scottish Society of Arts, Royal Scottish Country Dance Society, Lambhill Stables, and RSNO.