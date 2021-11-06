Protest group on Global Day of Action march kettled by police

A group of protesters have been kettled by police during today’s protest march.

What’s thought to be the communist league are being kettled by police on Holland Street, causing delays to today’s Global Day of Action protest march in the city.

Other protesters are chanting for them to be let go, which is causing a hold up as other marchers try to pass.

The protest today is the biggest in the city, and marks Global Day of Action. The COP26 Coalition told Glasgow City Council it expects 50,000 participants on a march from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green, starting around noon. They will demand “just and fair solutions to the climate crisis”.