A number of non-profit organisations are set to benefit from the £700k - principally making transport more accessible in Glasgow and Strathclyde for under-represented groups

Glasgow residents are to benefit from over £700,000 of transport improvements thanks to investment from Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT).

The funding has been allocated to local authorities and other delivery partners of SPT as part of the regional transport authority’s £1m grant investment this year for transport improvements across the Strathclyde area.

The projects set to receive funding will support SPT’s Regional Transport Strategy, launched last year, which aims to improve accessibility, affordability, availability and connectivity of transport across Strathclyde, as well as reducing carbon emissions and promoting active travel.

Grant funding of more than £446,000 has been awarded to Community Transport Glasgow (CTG) to support their core transport activities, which include special needs club transport, children’s Playscheme transport, as well as transport for the elderly and other vulnerable groups.

Other groups that benefitted from the funding include:

South West Community Transport (SWCT), which was awarded more than £91,000 to support its community transport activities for 2024/2025.

North Area Transport Association, which was awarded up to £142,789 in grant funding.

Community Central Hall (CC), which received up to £35,000 in grant funding.

Councillor David Wilson, Chair of SPT’s Operations Committee, said: “Despite significant cuts to SPT’s funding this year, we recognise the vital contribution that Community Transport operators deliver to local communities and voluntary groups, particularly the elderly, disabled and those on low incomes.

“Without it, it would be much more challenging for the disadvantaged and more vulnerable groups to access goods, services and facilities within their local communities.

“Our investment programme will ensure communities, residents and businesses across Glasgow can share in the benefits of improved public transport and active travel.