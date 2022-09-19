The opening times in Glasgow for the day of the Queen’s funeral – from supermarkets to museums and department stores.

Glasgow will come to a halt on Monday as the country bids farewell to Queen Elizabeth II for the final time.

The Queen’s funeral, taking place on September 19, has been declared a bank holiday , has led to many businesses and venues deciding to close for the day.

Although there is no obligation to cease business during this period of national mourning, many have chosen to do so out of respect.

Learning institutions such as schools and universities, as well as post offices, high street shops, council services and attractions will all be out of action.

So what are the shops and services that will suspend their operations on Monday, September 19? Which will stay open? Here’s everything we know.

John Lewis has two department stores in Scotland - in Edinburgh and at Glasgow's Buchanan Galleries, above. Picture: John Devlin

Supermarkets

The majority of the big supermarket chains in the UK have announced that they will be closed on Monday for the Queen’s burial, including several locations in Glasgow.

Tesco superstores, such as the one on Kelburn St will be closed for the day, but its convenience stores will open from 5pm.

Other supermarket giants such as M&S, Sainsbury’s, Argos, Lidl, Aldi, Morrisons, Waitrose will all be closed in Glasgow on Monday.

Meanwhile, Asda and Co-op will be closed all day until 5pm, when they will reopen to customers.

Shops

Below is a list of shops that have confirmed to be closed on Monday, September 19 so far.

Waterstones

Joules

Curry’s

River Island

JD Sports

Next

Home Bargains

Poundland

WHSmith

Wilko

Costa Coffee

Primark

Matalan

Homebase

John Lewis

Dunelm

B&Q

Toolstation

Wickes

Museums and Libraries

The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

All Glasgowlife venues across the city will be closed to allow staff time to pay their respects to the late monarch. This includes:

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Gallery of Modern Art

Library at GoMA

Glasgow Club North Woodside

Woodside Library

Mitchell Library

City halls

Old Fruitmarket

For a full list of the venues, visit Glasgowlife website .

Schools, colleges and universities

As the day of the state funeral was formally announced as a bank holiday, all schools, nurseries and colleges will be closed on Monday.

Two universities in Glasgow, The University of Glasgow and University of Strathclyde will be closed on September 19.

University of Glasgow , in a statement, said: “No teaching or events will be taking place on our campuses and certain buildings will be closed.

“Study spaces, including the University Library and James McCune Smith Building, will remain open – colleagues and students can check the UofG Life app for the latest details.

“To give colleagues an opportunity for reflection, the University Chapel will be open for quiet contemplation on Friday 16 September between 4pm and 5pm.”

University of Strathclyde said: “Monday 19th September has been declared as a national Bank Holiday for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.

“The University will be closed as a mark of respect and to allow those who wish to follow the momentous events of the day to do so.”

Waste collections and recycling centres

Waste and recycling collections in Glasgow will be postponed on September 19, and the city’s recycling centres will be closed for the day.

Glasgow City Council said: “Due to the Public Holiday on Monday, 19 September, household bin collections will be suspended.

“If you’re due to put your green, general waste bin on the pavement for collection on 19 September, please present your bin on Sunday, 18 September instead.”

Fast food restaurants

McDonald’s announced that all of its branches including those in Glasgow will close on Monday. However, they will reopen at 5pm.

Greggs has revealed that its branches will shut up shop on Monday, with only a very limited number of branches remaining open.

NHS and GPs

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “Scheduled appointments can continue as planned wherever possible.

"As plans progress in the coming days, we will publish any further relevant guidance and patient information via our website and social media channels,” it said.

Cinemas

Odeon and Cineworld which operate cinemas in and around Glasgow, will all be closing their theatres on Monday, it has been confirmed.

Can funerals and weddings go ahead in Glasgow?

Government guidance specifically requests that services for major life events, such as weddings and funerals, remain available.