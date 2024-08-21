Regular Parkhead bingo player wins £50k jackpot at Mecca Bingo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mystery woman from Parkhead has won big at the Duke Street bingo hall

The lucky winner from Glasgow, scooped the jackpot last month at Mecca’s venue on Duke Street, Glasgow, playing on the National Bingo Game.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, is a regular customer at the club, which is one of several Mecca Bingo venues in the Glasgow area. The £50k national jackpot is triggered when a player matches all the numbers on their ticket and claims a ‘full house’ within the first 16 numbers being called.

Isobel Spencer, who was the bingo caller on the night, described the atmosphere in the club: “As I called the 16th number the customer shouted. I recognised her immediately and it was so exciting to make one of our regular players a big winner. The whole place was buzzing and our lovely winner was stunned – I don’t think she really believed it until we let off the confetti cannons to celebrate!”

Isobel, who has been at Mecca for over 27 years, continued: “I get on really well with all the customers but the delight on people’s faces when they win big is the best thing about being a caller.”

The win marks the fourth big jackpot win at Mecca’s Glasgow clubs this year.*