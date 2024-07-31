M74 carriageway near Raith Interchange to close overnight over three weeks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

M74 will close overnight a number of nights over the next month

Road users are advised that the M74 southbound carriageway between Junction 4 Maryville and Junction 5 Raith (A725), will be closed for various overnights over a three-week period, commencing Tuesday 30 July 2024 for essential traffic loop detector installation and carriageway resurfacing works.

The works are planned to be undertaken as follows:

The M74 southbound carriageway between Junction 4 Maryville and Junction 5 Raith will be closed overnight for 18 nights, (except Saturday nights) from 8pm to 6am the following morning, on the following dates:

Tuesday 30 July to Friday 02 August (4 nights)

Sunday 04 August to Friday 09 August (6 nights)

Sunday 11 August to Friday 16 August (6 nights)

Sunday 18 August & Monday 19 August (2 nights)

As a result, the following slip roads and link road will also be closed:

M73 southbound link road to M74 southbound at M73 Junction 1 Maryville

M74 southbound on slip road from Glasgow Road Uddingston (A721)

M74 southbound off slip road to Bothwell Services

M74 southbound on slip road from Bothwell Services

M74 southbound Junction 5 Raith off slip road to Raith roundabout (A725)

The closures are required to ensure road user and road worker safety whilst essential traffic loop detector installation and carriageway resurfacing works are undertaken Works have been scheduled overnight to minimise disruption to traffic. The road will reopen at 6am the following day.

Signed diversion routes will be in place as follows:

Diversion 1 - For M74 southbound closure at Junction 4 Maryville via M74 southbound Link Road to M73 northbound at Junction 4 Maryville, M73 northbound Junction 2 Baillieston off slip road for Baillieston roundabout, take 1st exit for A8(M) Glasgow & Edinburgh Road to Swinton roundabout, take 3rd exit for A8(M) Coatbridge Road and Bargeddie roundabout, take 2nd exit for A8 eastbound Coatbridge, continue A8 eastbound for Shawhead Junction off slip road (A725), continue A725 southbound to Raith Junction roundabout and follow permanent signage for M74 North & South, Strathclyde Country Park, Bothwell & Hamilton areas.

Diversion 2 - For M73 southbound traffic, leave M73 early at Junction 2 Baillieston to Baillieston roundabout, take 3rd exit for A8(M) Glasgow & Edinburgh Road to Swinton roundabout, take 3rd exit for A8(M) Coatbridge Road and Bargeddie roundabout, take 2nd exit for A8 eastbound Coatbridge, continue A8 eastbound for Shawhead Junction off slip road (A725), continue A725 southbound to Raith Junction roundabout and follow permanent signage for M74 North & South, Strathclyde Country Park, Bothwell & Hamilton areas.

Diversion 3 – M8 eastbound traffic for M74 southbound Carlisle, leave M8 at Junction 8 Baillieston for A8 eastbound Coatbridge Road and Bargeddie roundabout, take 2nd exit and continue A8 eastbound Coatbridge and follow Diversion 1 above.

Diversion 4 – M73 southbound drivers approaching closure at M74 southbound Link Road at Junction 1 Maryville, take M73 southbound off slip road for Daldowie, cross M74 overbridge, take Daldowie on slip road to M73 northbound (Stirling), continue M73 northbound and take Junction 2 Baillieston off slip road to Baillieston roundabout, take 1st exit for A8(M) Glasgow & Edinburgh Road to Swinton roundabout and follow Diversion 1 above.

Diversion 5 - For M74 southbound on slip road closure at Glasgow Road Uddingston (A721), take A721 Glasgow Road (West), take Daldowie on slip road to M73 northbound (Stirling), continue M73 northbound and take Junction 2 Baillieston off slip road to Baillieston roundabout, take 1st exit for A8(M) Glasgow & Edinburgh Road to Swinton roundabout and follow Diversion 1 above.

Local diversion routes will be in place during the closures.

Emergency services access will be maintained but extra caution and a reduce speed is requested due to the presence of highways operatives, plant equipment and different road surface levels due to the resurfacing works.

The works will be carried out by Scottish Road Partnership on behalf of Transport Scotland to maintain the integrity and safety of this route. The works have been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, North Lanarkshire Council, Glasgow City Council, Amey South West Unit and the emergency services.