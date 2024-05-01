Scotrail make massive changes to timetable adding 100 new train services including updates to evening services in Glasgow
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nearly 100 additional services are being added to the Scotrail national timetable every weekday.
The new timetable comes into effect this summer, June 2, the new services will see a completely restructured timetable for Inverclyde, with 30 more services each day of the week - alongside more frequent services between Glasgow and Wemyss Bay.
Other services around Glasgow to benefit include: evening services of Cathcart Circle, Glasgow - Neilston, Glasgow - Alloa, and Newton will increase from hourly to half-hourly.
These new services will see new stations Cameron Bridge and Leven included as part of the re-introduction of the Levenmouth rail link.
Scott Prentice, ScotRail Strategic Planning Director, said: “This is a fantastic timetable change for our customers, delivering improvements across the country, including almost 100 additional services each day and thousands of extra seats.
“Public consultations play an active part in helping to decide what our future timetables look like, and we continue to do everything we can to look at ways of making rail an even more attractive mode of transport.
“It is an exciting time for Scotland’s Railway with the historic reopening of Levenmouth, passenger numbers continuing to grow, and significant investment in recruitment across the business.
“Everyone at ScotRail is working hard to deliver a safe, reliable, and sustainable rail service that provides a positive experience for our customers.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.