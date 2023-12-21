A street in Glasgow near the River Kelvin and Maryhill has been named one of the most expensive streets in Scotland

A scenic street in Glasgow known for its incredible unique architecture has been named as one of the priciest places to purchase a property in Scotland.

Graham Blair, mortgages director with the Bank of Scotland, said: “We all know that houses come at a big cost, but these prestigious addresses offer some extremely pricey properties.

“Ann Street, in the beautiful city of Edinburgh, tops the most expensive list for a second year running, setting wealthy buyers back almost £1.7 million, on average.

“There is some variety in Scotland’s most expensive streets this year, with roads in St Andrews, Gullane and Glasgow also hitting the top 10 list, with £1 million-plus luxury addresses also to be found in Musselburgh and North Berwick.

“While these desirable areas aren’t immune to the wider house price falls we’ve seen this year, it’s clear Scotland’s snazziest streets continue to hold appeal for those able to afford a home on them.”

Take a look through our photo gallery to see Scotland’s 10 most expensive streets, according to the Bank of Scotland.

1 . Ann Street, Edinburgh Ann Street in Edinburgh, which is known for its 'stunning' aesthetics and classic Georgian architecture, is identified as the priciest place to purchase a property by the Bank of Scotland, with buyers having to fork out more than £1.68 million on average for a house Photo: Third Party

2 . Golf Place, St Andrews Golf Place in St Andrews, Fife, is second on the list, with homes said to be exchanging hands for around £1.61 million Photo: Google Street View

3 . Wester Coates Avenue, Edinburgh Wester Coates Avenue is the third priciest street on the list, with average prices of more than £1.5 million. Picture: Neil Hanna Photo: Neil Hanna/TSPL

4 . Regent Terrace, Edinburgh Edinburgh's stunning Regent Terrace is the fourth most expensive street in Scotland to buy a house, according to the Bank of Scotland Photo: Google Street View