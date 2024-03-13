Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The producers of the 2023 Olivier Award nominated production of Sister Act The Musical have announced that Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver will swap the Rovers for rosary beads as ‘Mother Superior’ in the UK and Ireland tour.

Sue joins the company in Brighton, before playing Kings Theatre, Glasgow with performances from April 29 – May 4 2024. Further casting for the role will be announced in due course.

Sue Cleaver said: ‘‘I’m thrilled to be stepping into the habit and joining the incredible company of Sister Act on tour. It’s been over 30-years since I’ve been on stage, but theatre has always been my first love. A chance to take on a role like this feels like heaven.”

The cast also includes Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier, Alfie Parker as Eddie Souther and Ian Gareth-Jones as Curtis Jackson, alongside Isabel Canning, Julie Stark, Phillip Arran, Wendy-Lee Purdy, Callum Martin, Esme Laudat, Amber Kennedy, Joseph Connor, Ceris Hine, Eloise Runnette, and Sheri Lineham. Additional casting to be announced.

Sue Cleaver is best known for playing Eileen Grimshaw in the long-running ITV soap Coronation Street, a role she has played for the last 23 years. Her work on Coronation Street has seen her win Favourite Female Soap Star at the TV Now Awards, and Best Soap Actress at the TV Quick and TV Choice Awards, as well as being twice nominated for Most Popular Actress at the National Television Awards.

Sue's extensive work in theatre has seen her perform at some of the country's most prestigious venues. Her many other television credits include, City Central, Dinnerladies, This is Personal: The Hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper, Peak Practice, Casualty, Band of Gold, A Touch of Frost and most recently appeared in the hugely popular series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver will play Mother Superior in the new musical production of Sister Act

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder.

Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Sister Act has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.