Striking council cleansing workers hold rally in George Square

Glasgow’s bin workers held a rally in George Square this afternoon to mark what is expected to be the final day of their strike.

Union rep Chris Mitchell, from the GMB, said the city’s cleansing staff — who were joined by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on the picket line this morning — are considering new proposals from the council.

He said they wanted to “get everybody together to show a bit of solidarity” and met in George Square at 1pm.

The workers, who are into the eighth day of the strike, walked out last Monday, as COP26 got under way, following a dispute over pay.

They have held talks with the council over the weekend and are now considering the proposals put forward. Mr Mitchell said any further action would depend on what his members decide.

Corbyn, who led the Labour Party from 2015 to 2020, met with workers this morning, including GMB convenor Christ Mitchell, to show his support.

Labour MP Nadia Whittome shared a photo of herself, Corbyn and Glasgow MSP Paul Sweeney with the city’s cleansing staff.

Mr Mitchell said he “had to look twice” when Corbyn turned up, but emphasised he does not have any political allegiances.

The strike is “not political”, he said. “I do not have any political allegiances. I will put my hand out to any politician who turns up to show support.”

He said people have branded him a “Labour puppet” but that is “absolute nonsense”.

The strike has “nothing to do with any political party”, he added, and his members are “a mixed bag”, supporting various parties.

Mr Mitchell said he had been involved in campaigns to improve conditions for workers in the department when the previous Labour administration had been in charge of the city.