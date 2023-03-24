Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
3 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
5 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
6 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
7 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
8 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Superdrug open biggest store in Scotland at Braehead shopping centre today

Huge news for Superdrug fans!

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 24th Mar 2023, 13:20 GMT

THE largest Superdrug store in Scotland opened in Braehead shopping centre today (Friday, March 24).

Now shoppers have even more health and beauty products and services to choose from at the new 1,100 square feet store after Superdrug expanded into a new and larger unit from their previous shop in the centre.

And the new store in the lower mall at Braehead has created ten new jobs. The bigger Superdrug store will stock products that weren’t previously available in their smaller store in Braehead – like the Milani make-up range; Nail Inc. nail polish, a bigger choice of Rimmel products and YSL fragrances.

Most Popular

Manager of the new Superdrug at Braehead, Gillian Hudson said: “I’ve no doubt people will be impressed. The size of our new store at Braehead will wow shoppers, as it’s much more spacious.

“It’s also very bright and we have lots of new products that the previous smaller store couldn’t stock.“We’re very excited about our new store opening and we couldn’t wait to open the doors and welcome our customers.”

Biggest Superdrug store in Scotland opens at Braehead shopping centre
Biggest Superdrug store in Scotland opens at Braehead shopping centre
Biggest Superdrug store in Scotland opens at Braehead shopping centre

Shoppers will also be able to buy popular health and beauty products that are currently trending on social media, like e.l.f cosmetics, Mielle Organics hair oil and the Monday Haircare range of products.

Peter Beagley, Braehead Centre Director said: “Shoppers will love the new Superdrug store, including the nail bar, brow bar and the increased range of health and beauty products they have to offer – adding to the great store offering here at Braehead”

ScotlandBeautyGlasgowJobs
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us