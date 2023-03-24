Huge news for Superdrug fans!

THE largest Superdrug store in Scotland opened in Braehead shopping centre today (Friday, March 24).

Now shoppers have even more health and beauty products and services to choose from at the new 1,100 square feet store after Superdrug expanded into a new and larger unit from their previous shop in the centre.

And the new store in the lower mall at Braehead has created ten new jobs. The bigger Superdrug store will stock products that weren’t previously available in their smaller store in Braehead – like the Milani make-up range; Nail Inc. nail polish, a bigger choice of Rimmel products and YSL fragrances.

Manager of the new Superdrug at Braehead, Gillian Hudson said: “I’ve no doubt people will be impressed. The size of our new store at Braehead will wow shoppers, as it’s much more spacious.

“It’s also very bright and we have lots of new products that the previous smaller store couldn’t stock.“We’re very excited about our new store opening and we couldn’t wait to open the doors and welcome our customers.”

Shoppers will also be able to buy popular health and beauty products that are currently trending on social media, like e.l.f cosmetics, Mielle Organics hair oil and the Monday Haircare range of products.