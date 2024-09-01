The 11 best and worst train routes in Glasgow, ranked definitively by Glaswegians

This week we asked GlasgowWorld audience for the best and worst train routes of Glasgow - and you delivered.

Readers got in touch to share your thoughts on train routes in and around Glasgow - and as to be expected, the current state of Scotrail.

Whether you’re getting the messy last train home from the city centre at the weekened or whizzing by the stunning landscapes on a day trip along the West Highland Railway on a day trip - we wanted to definitively rank the train routes into two categories, best and worst - and in some cases, somewhere in between.

The experience on a Glasgow train is very personal and subjective, you may love the last train from Central because of all the new pals you can make and the songs you’ll inevitably sing, but the sober person forced to sit across from you on the packed train? They’ll have a very different story.

Please mind the gap as you embark onto the picture gallery below, showcasing the best and worst train routes of Glasgow!

1 . BEST: Glasgow to Oban Average time: 3h 21m First Train: 05:05 Last Train: 18:08 How many trains per day?: Up to 6 trains per day Review: “Glasgow to Oban is the best” Short but sweet, the West Highland Railway line offers some of the most scenic train journeys in the UK that will make you proud to come from the West of Scotland. | Contributed

2 . WORST: Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Average time: 1h 10m First Train: 05:54 Last Train: 23:53 How many trains per day: Up to 100 Review: “Worst route is to Edinburgh, the return out of there is the best one.” | Scotrail

3 . BEST/WORST: Glasgow Central to Lanark Average time: 1h3m First Train: 05:48 Last Train: 23:48 How many trains per day?: Up to 33 Review: “Glasgow - Lanark. Late weekend nights” Who knows if this commenter meant best or worst? Depending on your disposition (how far gone you are), a weekend night train can be fantastic fun or a living nightmare. | Contributed