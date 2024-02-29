The Body Shop closures Glasgow: The official list of all 5 Body Shop stores shutting in Glasgow after the business collapsed into administration
The Body Shop will close five stores in and around Glasgow after the business collapsed into administration earlier this month.
Announced on February 12, The Body Shop filed a notice to appoint administrators late on the Monday evening. Around 2,000 people worked at the British national cosmetics and beauty retailer, now 489 jobs will be lost at the company in the next four to six weeks.
The Body Shop stores closing in and around Glasgow are:
- Glasgow Braehead
- Glasgow Fort
- Glasgow Silverburn
- Glasgow Central Station
- East Kilbride
For the time being it seems that The Body Shop branch in the St Enoch Centre is safe, although it is unclear if it will change locations after the centre is shut down to be demolished in the coming years. It is now the only remaining branch of The Body Shop in the city.