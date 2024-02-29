Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Body Shop will close five stores in and around Glasgow after the business collapsed into administration earlier this month.

Announced on February 12, The Body Shop filed a notice to appoint administrators late on the Monday evening. Around 2,000 people worked at the British national cosmetics and beauty retailer, now 489 jobs will be lost at the company in the next four to six weeks.

While 116 shops will continue trading, 75 will shut over the next four to six weeks.

The Body Shop stores closing in and around Glasgow are:

Glasgow Braehead

Glasgow Fort

Glasgow Silverburn

Glasgow Central Station

East Kilbride