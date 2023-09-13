The ‘Kelpies Cousin’, or The Beithir, is an ambitious new artwork for North Glasgow.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new art installation, dubbed the ‘Kelpies cousin’, will be installed on the site of the new active travel bridge in North Glasgow.

This morning Glasgow's Lord Provost placed the first tile on the ‘Beithir’, a 121-metre mythical serpent in Scottish folklore, which will form the centrepiece of the community artwork being installed on the site of the new active travel bridge in North Glasgow, in an ambitious artistic endeavour called the Scottish Canals Stockingfield Bridge community artwork project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Beithir, a 121-metre mythical serpent in Scottish folklore, will form the centrepiece of the community artwork being installed on the site of the new active travel bridge in North Glasgow.

The headpiece, which stretches three metres wide, by two metres high, and four metres long, was cut into nine pieces, before it could be transported from its sculpture studios in Maryhill to the city’s bridge.

It will now be connected to the body, which has been formed using reclaimed material from the site and will be covered in mesh and coated in ferro cement with a mosaic finish.

The Beithir was designed by Stockingfield Bridge’s artist curator Nichol Wheatley, who will work with Make it Glasgow, a community interest company, to complete the project which is expected to take up to five years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They will work in collaboration with the local communities and beyond to make thousands of tiles required to cover the sculpture.

The Beithir will be the centrepiece of the new art project around Stockingfield active travel bridge in North Glasgow

Nichol explained: “I’m deeply honoured to be the artist for the Beithir. I’ve worked in and around Maryhill over the last 25 years and I’m delighted to be making the Kelpies’ cousin at Stockingfield Bridge.

“The bridge, which crosses the Forth & Clyde Canal now links the communities Maryhill, Gilshochill and Ruchill in the city for the first time since the waterway opened in 1790, the artwork will now tie those communities together.

“Ultimately this piece will be made by the three communities around the new bridge. The body has been formed from earth that would have gone to landfill, the head has been made by a local company - Scott Associates - in Maryhill, and the decoration of the body, which will take five years, will be done by the three communities that were divided until the new bridge arrived.

Glasgow's Lord Provost places the first tile on the Beithir, a 121-metre mythical serpent in Scottish folklore, which will form the centrepiece of the community artwork being installed on the site of the new active travel bridge in North Glasgow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The entire sculpture will be covered by mosaic and this will be delivered by myself and Ruth Impey and Louise Nolan of Make it Glasgow a local community interest company.”

The Lord Provost of Glasgow Jacqueline McLaren was today, (Wednesday, September 13) invited to fix the first tile on the Beithir’s head, which will form The City Crest.

The £14m active travel bridge, which was officially opened last December, connects Ruchill, Maryhill and Gilshochill over the Forth & Clyde Canal for the first time since 1790.

The development of the foot and cycle bridge represents significant travel improvements for those communities throughout Glasgow. Eight community artwork projects are currently being installed around the site, bringing life to the public space. Each project has a strong local connection having been designed with input from local residents.

The frame of The Beithir, or Kelpies cousin, which is due to be completed and placed in Glasgow within 5 years

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scottish Canals Chief Executive John Paterson said: "The Beithir is going to be a monumental piece of artwork and we can't wait to see how the community help bring this to life. Stockingfield Bridge Is quickly becoming a destination in its own right and I would encourage anyone who hasn't already paid It a visit to come and see the amazing pieces of community artwork already on show."