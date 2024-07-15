Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Snuts are set to play a gig at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this December - here’s how and when to get tickets

The Snuts have announced a Glasgow show at the OVO Hydro in December this year - with tickets going on sale this week.

The West Lothian band made the announcement at their TRNSMT Main Stage show on Friday, July 12.

The band will next play Glasgow at the OVO Hydro on Friday, December 6.

Pre-sale tickets go up for grabs tomorrow, Tuesday July 16, at 10am - avaliable from the artist, OVO, and Gigs in Scotland. General onsale will go up on Thursday, July 18, at 10am.

Making a statement, OVO Hydro wrote on Twitter: “Local lads @TheSnuts have announced a HUGE show at the OVO Hydro on Friday 6 December!

“This. Will. Be. Massive.”

Under 16s at the gig must be accompanied by an adult, no one under the age of 8 is allowed entry - and only over 14s are permitted in the standing section. Only 6 tickets are available to buy per person.