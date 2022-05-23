M8 road works are taking place in early June, and will result in closures.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we head into summer, and with the ongoing reduced train timetable, drivers should take note of these planned works on the M8.

Overnight closures of the M8 between Junction 6 Newhouse and Junction 7 Eurocentral

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road users are advised that the M8 westbound diverge slip road to the A8 at Junction 6 Newhouse and the M8 westbound carriageway between Junction 6 Newhouse and Junction 7 Eurocentral will be closed overnight, from 8pm to 6am, between Monday 6 June and Thursday 9 June 2022 (inclusive) for road lining works.

Watch out for these road closures

To minimise disruption, the works are planned to be undertaken in two phases as follows:

Phase 1 - Monday 6 June and Tuesday 7 June 2022

The M8 westbound diverge slip road carriageway to the A8 westbound at Junction 6 Newhouse will be closed overnight.

There will be no access to Chapelhall, Eurocentral, Coatbridge or Bargeddie from the M8 westbound at Junction 6 during phase 1 of the closures.

Phase 2 – Wednesday 8 June and Thursday 9 June 2022

The M8 westbound carriageway will be closed overnight between Junction 6 Newhouse and Junction 7 Eurocentral. As a result, the following slip road will also be closed: M8 westbound Junction 6A Chapelhall on slip road.

The closures are required to ensure road user and road worker safety whilst essential road lining works are undertaken, and have been scheduled overnight to minimise disruption to traffic. The road will reopen at 6 AM each morning.

Signed diversion routes will be in place.

The works will be carried out by Scottish Road Partnership on behalf of Transport Scotland to maintain the integrity and safety of this route. The works have been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, North Lanarkshire Council and the emergency services.

Please note, all works are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.