Scotland vs Poland: ScotRail issues warning to supporters ahead of friendly

ScotRail has issued important travel advice to Scotland supporters attending the upcoming friendly against Poland.

The Tartan Army is set to welcome Poland on Thursday evening, after the postponement of the team’s World Cup qualifying match against Ukraine.

Rail warning

Major improvement works between Rutherglen and Exhibition Centre will impact customers travelling to and from the city centre on services which would normally operate via Glasgow Central Low Level.

Many services will be diverted into Glasgow Central High Level or Glasgow Queen Street Low Level resulting in slightly longer journey times.

A replacement bus service is in operation from Carmyle, Newton, Cambuslang, Rutherglen, Dalmarnock, Bridgeton, Glasgow Central, Exhibition Centre, and Partick, however space is limited.

Picture: John Devlin

First Glasgow is also providing extra capacity on their bus services between the city centre, Bridgeton, Dalmarnock, and Rutherglen throughout the improvement works.

Customers travelling to Hampden Park will benefit from more services and more seats on trains to Mount Florida - the closest station to the ground.

ScotRail advises supporters heading to the game to allow additional time for travel as services will still be busy and a queuing system will be in place at Glasgow Central before the match.

Fans are asked to head back to the station as quickly as possible after the final whistle as queuing system will be in place at Mount Florida. Customers are also reminded that onward connections are not guaranteed.

Regular customers should be aware that trains from Glasgow Central to Mount Florida and Kings Park will be much busier than normal prior to the match.

Football fans are also asked to buy their return tickets to Mount Florida in advance through the ScotRail app as part of the mTickets system to avoid additional queuing on the day.

Buying tickets through the mTickets system means people can buy their tickets from the comfort of their home or on the way to the station and it will instantly become available on their mobile device.

‘Please plan ahead’

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “If you’re going to the match, please plan ahead and allow more time for travel as trains will be busy.

“We’re doing all we can to help supporters travel to the game as hassle-free as possible, which includes more seats on train services to and from Mount Florida.

“Customers who use services through Glasgow Central Low Level may see longer journey times due to major engineering work by Network Rail so we're asking customers to plan ahead.

"A queuing system will be in place at before and after the match so please head back to the station as quickly as you can, and make sure you know your train times if you have an onward connection to make. Buying your return tickets in advance through our mTicket system will reduce your need to queue.