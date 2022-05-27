Scotrail to put on late night services for key Glasgow routes this weekend

A new temporary ScotRail timetable is now in place due to strike action from drivers.

As the temporary Scotrail timetable continues to cause issues of commuters, there will be a change to some key Glasgow trains this weekend.

Temporary timetables started on Monday (May 23) with revised timetables for Saturdays and Sundays to be introduced in the future.

ScotRail says that a number of train drivers have not made themselves available for overtime or rest day working due to possible strike action.

Passengers at Glasgow Central station. Picture: John Devlin

The move has caused serious issues for commuters and those that were relying on trains to get them to events in different cities.

Because of this, the Scotrail team announced a change to the timetable from today (Friday 27 May) and Saturday 28 May.

They tweeted: “We said we’d review the temporary timetable to make improvements if we can. We have and we’re pleased to be putting on extra late-night services 27 & 28 May. Our customer information channels – like our app - have been updated.”

What Glasgow trains are now running later?

Today (Friday, May 27), there are the following extra services:

23:30 Glasgow Central – Ayr

23:21 Glasgow Central – Gourock

23:24 Gourock – Glasgow Central

21:47 Glasgow Central – East Kilbride

22:28 East Kilbride – Glasgow Central

23:17 Glasgow Central – East Kilbride

23:05 Glasgow Central – Neilston

22:45 Glasgow Queen St – Edinburgh

22:45 Edinburgh – Glasgow Queen St

23:45 Glasgow Queen St – Edinburgh

23:46 Edinburgh - Glasgow Queen St

On Saturday 28 May there are the following extra services:

22:45 Glasgow Queen St – Edinburgh

22:45 Edinburgh – Glasgow Queen St

23:45 Glasgow Queen St – Edinburgh

23:46 Edinburgh - Glasgow Queen St

23:22 Glasgow Queen St – Stirling

23:30 Glasgow Central – Ayr

23:24 Gourock – Glasgow Central

23:21 Glasgow Central – Gourock

21:47 Glasgow Central – East Kilbride

22:28 East Kilbride - Glasgow Central

23:18 Glasgow Central – East Kilbride

23:05 Glasgow Central – Neilston

What is the ScotRail strike about?

The strike is due to a pay dispute between Aslef and Scotrail. The drivers union Aslef had balloted members for strike action after they rejected a 2.2% pay offer.

Talks on Thursday between the operator and drivers union Aslef resulted in an improved pay offer of 4.2 per cent.

However, even in the event of the union accepting the offer, it has been claimed that it could take as long as ten days to restore the full timetable.