Scotrail passengers urged to plan ahead as Renfrewshire and Lanarkshire train stations shut this weekend
Engineers will work between Neilston and Cathcart to replace the rails, and the sleepers which support and keep the rails the correct distance apart.
At Mossend, in Lanarkshire, the team will be carrying out scheduled maintenance and upgrading the overhead line equipment which powers electric freight and passenger trains, improving performance and resilience. .
They’ll also be removing overgrown trees and vegetation along the railway between Mossend and Whifflet.
No trains will run through Neilston or Mossend on Sunday 4 August, with services resuming on Monday morning.
Ross Moran, route director, Network Rail Scotland, said: “These works are being completed to keep the railway running safely and reliably for passengers and freight customers.
“We’re urging passengers to check their journey before travelling on Sunday and we thank them for their understanding during these works.”
Passengers travelling on Sunday are advised to check their journeys in advance at www.nationalrail.co.uk or with ScotRail.
