Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Network Rail is urging passengers to plan ahead as vital improvement works begin on the railway at Neilston and Mossend this weekend.

Engineers will work between Neilston and Cathcart to replace the rails, and the sleepers which support and keep the rails the correct distance apart.

At Mossend, in Lanarkshire, the team will be carrying out scheduled maintenance and upgrading the overhead line equipment which powers electric freight and passenger trains, improving performance and resilience. .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They’ll also be removing overgrown trees and vegetation along the railway between Mossend and Whifflet.

No trains will run through Neilston or Mossend on Sunday 4 August, with services resuming on Monday morning.

Ross Moran, route director, Network Rail Scotland, said: “These works are being completed to keep the railway running safely and reliably for passengers and freight customers.

“We’re urging passengers to check their journey before travelling on Sunday and we thank them for their understanding during these works.”

Passengers travelling on Sunday are advised to check their journeys in advance at www.nationalrail.co.uk or with ScotRail.