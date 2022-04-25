Major traffic roadworks impacting Glasgow roads this May bank holiday and beyond

There are multiple lanes closed on the M8 due to roadworks this May in Glasgow.

The May Bank Holiday falls on Monday, May 2 this year. People will be able to enjoy a rare three-day weekend but, if you have plans to travel, you should be aware of the major roadworks operating in and around the city centre.

Roadworks in Glasgow this May.

Nothing ruins a trip more than being stuck in traffic so here are the areas to avoid if you’re travelling during the Bank Holiday weekend.

The M8 has multiple areas experiencing roadworks in May including lane closures and possible delays.

There will be emergency works on the M8 (A82 exit to Entry M8) eastbound until July 31 2022.

The M8 will also see roadworks taking place on the M8 westbound to A82 West Graham Street. These will be happening until July 21 2022.

There is a lane closure on Craighall Road to entry M8 eastbound that will last until July 31, 2022.

Another lane will be closed at Junction 16 on the M8 as well as a lane off slip to A803 to M8.

Further down the M8 there is a road closure - the M8 eastbound to Junction 13 will be affected.

The road is closed between midnight and 6am between Tuesdays and Fridays and between 6pm to midnight between Monday and Friday. These restrictions are in place until May 12, 2022.

Junction 24 to 27 westbound on the M8 may experience delays as structural repairs are being conducted until June 18, 2022.

The M74 southbound to Junction 1 and 3a will have lanes closed due to cycle maintenance work. Lanes will be closed between midnight and 6am on Wednesdays and Thursdays and between 6pm and midnight on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. These closures will be in place until the end of April 2022.

Junctions 3A to 6 on the M74 will be affected by cycle maintenance until December 31, 2022. Junctions 1 to 3 are also impacted by cycle maintenance road works until the same date. The hard shoulder is also closed.