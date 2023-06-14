Glasgow has been basking in the sun so far this month as Scotland and the rest of the UK enjoys a summer heatwave.

It’s so hot in fact, that tempratures in our fair city are reaching peaks that are higher than Benidorm’s!

It’s most certainly taps aff weather - all you need to do is walk about town and that’ll quickly become self-evident.

We wanted to chart the rest of the month so you could plan ahead - when’s the best sweltering day for a day-trip to the beach?

Or perhaps a more mild day for a spot of munro climbing?

We can’t forget that a lovely day is great opportunity to check out the many hidden gem villages around Glasgow.

Sunny skies predicted for most of Scotland this weekend and heading into the week (Photo: John Devlin).

Today: Wednesday, June 14 - hotter than Benidorm!

Weather in Glasgow: Clear skies with a peak of 27 degrees at 5pm.

Weather in Benidorm: A cloudy morning into a clear afternoon with a peak of 25 degrees at 5pm.

Tomorrow: Thursday, June 15

Weather in Glasgow: Clear skies all day with a peak of 25 degrees from 2pm till 4pm

Weather in Benidorm: Clear skies all day with a peak of 27 degrees from 2pm through till 6pm

Friday, June 16

Weather in Glasgow: A clear morning into a cloudy late afternoon and evening with a peak temprature of 24 degrees from 1pm through till 4pm

Weather in Benidorm: Clear skies with a cloudy evening and a peak of 28 degrees around 2pm

Saturday, June 17

Weather in Glasgow: Saturday’s looking a bit dreich with a high chance of a thunderstorm in the early afternoon around 1pm with a peak temprature of 23 degrees

Weather in Benidorm: Clear skies and a cloudy night in Benidorm with a peak temprature of 28 degrees

Sunday, June 18

Weather in Glasgow: A mild chance of a rainy afternoon and evening from 1pm going forward after a cloudy morning with a peak of 22 degrees from 1pm until 7pm

Weather in Benidorm: A cloudy day in Benidorm with a peak temprature of 26 degrees from 2pm until 5pm

Monday, June 19

Weather in Glasgow: A cloudy day with a moderate chance of rain in the afternoon - peak tempratures of 21 degrees from 1pm until 4pm

Weather in Benidorm: A cloudy day in Benidorm with a peak temprature of 26 degrees at 5pm

Tuesday, June 20

Weather in Glasgow: A peak of 21 degrees in the afternoon from 1pm until 4pm with a high chance of rain throughout a cloudy day

