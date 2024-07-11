Up and coming Glasgow DJs asked to apply for new Bemz festival opportunity

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 16:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Glasgow DJs are being asked to apply for the opportunity to play a set at the new M4 festival

Scotland’s newest one-day live music event, Hennessey Presents M4 Festival, is thrilled to announce an exciting opportunity for aspiring DJs to perform at their inaugural festival. 

Set to take place at Barras Art and Design (BAaD) on Saturday, August 3, 2024, the festival promises a vibrant celebration of hip hop, rap, grime, R&B, afro beat, and acoustic music, spotlighting Scotland’s diverse and dynamic music scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Do You Have What It Takes to DJ at M4 Festival? Organisers are offering one talented DJ the chance to showcase their skills and play alongside an incredible line-up of talent. Whether you’re spinning tracks at bars, clubs, your friends' parties, or even just in your bedroom, and play House, Afrobeat, Hip Hop or UK Funk they want to hear from you.

How to Apply: All applicants must be over 18 years of age, available to play a 1 hour set on Saturday, August 3 with applications now open here. The deadline is midday on Wednesday July 17 with the lucky winner announced on Wednesday, July 24.

Carefully curated by festival founder Bemz – winner of DJ Mag’s Breakthrough MC/Vocalist  Best of British Award, and judge for BBC Introducing’s Scottish Act of the Year 2024 – the lineup aims to promote diversity and inclusion for all identities and backgrounds, with performances split across two stages.

Related topics:OrganisersScotlandTalentBars

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice