Up and coming Glasgow DJs asked to apply for new Bemz festival opportunity

Glasgow DJs are being asked to apply for the opportunity to play a set at the new M4 festival

Scotland’s newest one-day live music event, Hennessey Presents M4 Festival, is thrilled to announce an exciting opportunity for aspiring DJs to perform at their inaugural festival.

Set to take place at Barras Art and Design (BAaD) on Saturday, August 3, 2024, the festival promises a vibrant celebration of hip hop, rap, grime, R&B, afro beat, and acoustic music, spotlighting Scotland’s diverse and dynamic music scene.

Do You Have What It Takes to DJ at M4 Festival? Organisers are offering one talented DJ the chance to showcase their skills and play alongside an incredible line-up of talent. Whether you’re spinning tracks at bars, clubs, your friends' parties, or even just in your bedroom, and play House, Afrobeat, Hip Hop or UK Funk they want to hear from you.

How to Apply: All applicants must be over 18 years of age, available to play a 1 hour set on Saturday, August 3 with applications now open here. The deadline is midday on Wednesday July 17 with the lucky winner announced on Wednesday, July 24.

Carefully curated by festival founder Bemz – winner of DJ Mag’s Breakthrough MC/Vocalist Best of British Award, and judge for BBC Introducing’s Scottish Act of the Year 2024 – the lineup aims to promote diversity and inclusion for all identities and backgrounds, with performances split across two stages.