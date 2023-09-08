Taggart turned 40 earlier this week (September 6) - Glasgow Caledonian University have launched Taggart: The People’s Archive to gather some behind the scenes history of the Glasgow crime show

Archivists at Glasgow Caledonian University are celebrating the 40th anniversary of Taggart by asking Glaswegians who worked on the crime show to come forward with their never seen before stories from working on the set. Whether they planned an extra on the show, participated in location shoots, sold props to the showrunners, or nabbed some memorabilia from the set - anyone who contributed to the show is being asked to share their story.

Running from September 6 to September 8, the interviews of the cast members took place in the Sir Alex Ferguson library on Caley’s campus. Called ‘Taggart: The People’s Archive’, it marks a collaboration between university archivists and star of Taggart, Blythe Duff, who played the role of Detective Inspector Jackie Reid.

The actor is no stranger to the Taggart fan cult - as she herself donated much of the memorabilia she held on to - including scripts and photos from the set. Blythe Duff said of the archive: “Everyone I meet has a Taggart story … such testimonies capture not only the wide-reaching impact of the show on the local community, but also the direct involvement of the Glaswegians themselves in its production. The archive is dedicated to those whose lives were touched by the show.

“I’ve worked with so many people who watched us film and it inspired them to become directors, writers, or join the police.”

Retired detectives, helped by the University’s archivists, will collect all the stories and some of the contributions will be added to display boards and maps in an ‘incident room’ set up on campus.