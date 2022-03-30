Spring has finally sprung - but what is the weather forecast for the Easter holidays, will there actually be a heatwave?

Spring has finally arrived, and with it Glasgow has seen some lovely weather in recent weeks.

With rumours of a potential heatwave on the horizon, everyone is keeping their fingers crossed for a sunny bank holiday weekend.

So, what are the weather experts forecasting for the Easter holidays?

Here’s a full breakdown of the weather forecast for the coming weeks.

When are the Easter holidays?

Schools in Glasgow are expected to break up for Easter holidays at 2:30pm on Friday 1 April.

Schools are expected to return on Tuesday 19 April, giving students a two week break from school.

When is the Bank Holiday weekend?

This year Easter Sunday falls on 17 April.

Around Easter there are two bank holidays, with Good Friday on 15 April and Easter Monday on 18 April.

These are the first bank holidays since 3 January.

What is the long range forecast for Strathclyde throughout the Easter holidays?

According to the Met Office the first half of April is likely to be changeable.

Periods of cloud and rain are possible.

Northern parts of the region are expected to see heavier and prolonged rain, particularly those on higher ground.

Unsettled conditions are expected to continue throughout the beginning of the period but more showers forecast. These showers may turn wintry on high ground.

Dry spells are forecast however they will be more short-lived than mid to late March.

Strong winds are expected in the north and west with temperatures mainly near or slightly above average.

As we reach the halfway point of the Easter holidays the period is likely to remain unsettled. Showers may be heavy, with the possibility of thunderstorms and chances of hail.

There is a chance that winds may pick up. Moving towards late April there will be signs of more settled conditions returning, although rain and showers remain possible.

Temperatures are looking to be above average, particularly in southern areas.

What is the forecast for the Easter weekend?

Easter weekend is usually a time for spring weather, and outdoor activities. However, we know this is not always the case.

There have been whispers of a heatwave potentially happening over the Easter bank holidays. Unfortunately, weather experts at Accuweather disagree.

Here is a day by day breakdown of the Easter weekend weather forecast:

Friday

Good Friday is forecast for periods of rain throughout the whole day. The temperatures are expected to see highs of 10°.

The evening is forecast to hit lows of 3°, and will feel cold.

Saturday

Easter Saturday brings a welcome break from the rain. There will be periods of clouds, with the sun breaking through for most of the day.

The temperatures are expected to see highs of 10°.

The night will see the temperature drop further with lows of 2°. Throughout the evening there will be some rain but the weather for the most part will be cloudy.

Sunday

From the look of the forecast you will want to keep your egg hunts indoors.

Easter Sunday will be mostly cloudy with the possibility of passing showers in the morning.

The afternoon will see much of the same with some rain throughout. The temperatures will feel cool with highs of 10°.

The evening will feel cold with lows of 3°. Most of the evening will be cloudy with 95% cloud cover.

There will be some showers throughout followed by periods of rain later in the evening with some areas forecast the possibility of some snow.

Monday

Unfortunately, Glasgow won’t see any beer garden weather this Bank Holiday Monday.

Most of the day is expected to be cloudy with 96% cloud cover estimated.

Rain is forecast in the morning, and throughout the day Glasgow will see brief showers.

The temperatures are expected to feel cool, with highs of 10°.