Double digits can be expected next week with temperatures reaching a high of 18°c

On Saturday, we can expect cloudy and dull skies in the region. Glasgow and Kirkintilloch, can expect slight chances of rain but other areas can expect to remain dry. Temperatures look to sit between 13 to 15 degrees.

Moving on to Sunday, cloudy spells look to continue over for us in the region. Cumbernauld, can expect a high of 20 degrees, however, slight chances of rain that area. Other areas can expect temperatures to sit between 17 to 19 degrees.