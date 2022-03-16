Glasgow weather update Wednesday 16 March plus five-day forecast

Here is your daily weather update and a five day forecast

By Mahnoor Sohail
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 5:36 pm

On Thursday, we can expect patchy rain in most areas, Cumbernauld and Motherwell will be overcast with highs of 10 degrees.

Moving on to Friday now and some sunshine in Glasgow and Kirkintilloch is to be expected, however no chance of rain in the entire region so a great start to our weekend. Most areas sitting in double figures in temperatures with Milngavie sitting at 9 degrees Celsius.

And now on to the 5 day forecast. As we look ahead of the weekend, those sunny spells look to continue to Monday of next week. Temperatures look to remain in double figures sitting between 8 to 12 degrees.

