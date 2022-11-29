The West End pub is joining in on the mental health campaign - walking one metre for every man who has lost his life to suicide in the UK.

HUMEN, a UK charity dedicated to fighting the epidemic of male suicide, is announcing its partnership with Glasgow pubs the Athletic Arms and The Thornwood as the Scotland hubs launches its annual ‘Rise Against Suicide’ campaign.

The men’s mental health charity is aiming to raise £500,000 for men’s mental health and is calling on local community members to join the walk, donate, and help get men talking about mental health. Supporters will embark on a 5,151m walk from the Athletic Arms or The Thornwood at 10 am on the 4th of December, each metre representing a man who lost their life to suicide in the last year.

Ahead of the event, the charity conducted research into men’s habits when socialising and found that 36% of men in the UK do not feel comfortable having serious conversations in pubs. HUMEN’s research also found that:

30% of men admitted to their friends that they are worried about their personal lives and futures, specifically in the social settings of pubs.

78% of men believe men should speak more about personal matters amongst each other in a pub.

Pubs are the cornerstone of many communities, and HUMEN aims to encourage dialogue and identify mental health concerns with its pub pilgrimage and new partnership with Star Pubs & Bars, by bringing local communities together to reflect and honour those we have lost. Men are half as likely to seek out the help and support they need for their mental health, as 14 men take their own lives every day.

HUMEN knows that you don’t have to be teetotal to have good mental health and working with pubs is an opportunity to champion healthy relationships with alcohol. On the day, participants will be encouraged to start with a group walk, led by HUMEN and the local community, to commemorate every life lost in 2022. Once complete, they will return to the pub and will be encouraged to donate the cost of a typical round to support HUMEN’s work in providing anonymous and preventative spaces for men to talk, via its Mental Health Pub Menu.

Pubs in the following cities are involved in the initiative: London, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Manchester, Brighton, Birmingham, Nottingham, Sheffield, Leeds, Bristol, Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Southampton. Supporters of the charity include Andrew Scott, Bill Nighy, Danny Cipriani, Emma Rigby, David Gandy, Tom Odell, Ugo Monye to name a few, and this year it hopes to expand this list even more.

Speaking on the event, Kevin McGhee, The Athletic Arms landlord, and Marc Ferrier, The Thornwood Bar landlord, commented:“We completely agree with the sentiment of pubs being an essential part of communities. We see this daily as we welcome groups of people from across the city.

“We work hard with our teams to create a safe place for our guests to socialise, one where they can talk openly about the issues that matter to them. De-stressing is important, but so is opening up to those we trust.

“When we were asked by Star Pubs & Bars and HUMEN to take part in the nationwide event, we leapt at the chance. We really look forward to the day itself and hope that we can play a part, no matter how big or small, in raising that money and addressing men’s mental health head on next year.”

HUMEN Founder and Actor, River Hawkins said:“We all need friendly spaces to talk, listen and connect. Pubs are the cornerstone of communities, but as our research tells us, they are currently wasted on men – who would seemingly prefer to talk about anything other than their personal trials and tribulations.

“We truly believe that this type of gathering place can play an important role in addressing suicide and mental health, if we just harness it for good, rather than the traditional ‘drink and forget’ mentality that plagues male social circles. This is what our partnership with Heineken aims to achieve this December.

“This is the second year of our Rise Against Suicide and we intend to Rise every year for years to come. Talking openly to friends, family & professionals are essential steps to overcome the hidden issues and barriers in our quest to lower the number of suicides and in turn, lower the number of metres we walk next year.”

Landlord of the Athletic Arms Kevin McGhee will join in on the rise against suicide walk.

