A famous curse which surrounds ex-Arsenal and Wales international midfielder Aaron Ramsey is rearing its head once again as he readies to play for Wales against the USA in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Tuesday.

When Rangers missed their decisive spot kick in the Europa League final against Frankfurt earlier this year, the man on the lips of football fans was the player who missed it, Aaron Ramsey - but not for the reasons you think.

The Welsh international, who has since left the Gers and currently plays in France for OGC Nice, has a famous curse that surrounds him whenever he scores a professional goal.

Following various recent events, especially the death of Grease actor Olivia Newton-John, the curse has once again reared its head as people wonder whether it has struck once again. Especially as the midfielder readies for a World Cup campaign with Wales in Qatar, which starts against the USA on Monday (November 21).

But what is the Aaron Ramsey curse and what does it mean? Here is everything you need to know about the conspiracy theory.

What is the Aaron Ramsey curse?

This curse - more of a mysterious theory - always circles social media channels following an Aaron Ramsey goal.

Typically whenever the Welshman nets in a game, a well-known celebrity or personality is doomed to pass away soon after.

Football fans rushed to channels such as Twitter following his missed penalty in the Europa League final earlier in 2022, many joking that a life has been saved as a result.

In what is more than likely a matter of coincidence, the theory has gai

Which celebrities have passed away following an Aaron Ramsey goal?

Out of the 76 career goals of Ramsey, around 26 have been followed by a high-profile death.

Consisting of huge names such as scientific genius Stephen Hawking and tech wizard Steve Jobs, here is a full list of celebrities that have passed away following an Aaron Ramsey goal.