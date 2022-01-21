We’ve got you covered for Valentine’s Day 2022 - from Bunches to Flourish by Flourish and Marks and Spencer - the only thing left for you to do is decide how much money you want to spend.

It’s pretty much set in stone that flowers on Valentine’s Day are a go to gift, right?

They’re pretty, smell lovely and are something your partner won’t always buy themselves but still bring a smile to their face.

The one fall down is longevity. Most flowers will last a week at most, sometimes they last three days (Valentine’s Day 2014 was a bust for me).

However, we have rounded up some of the top subscription services so you can be assured your partner receives top quality flowers that last, it could even be the gift that keeps giving for months to come!

Read on to find out more..

Bloom and Wild

Probably one of the most popular subscription services on the market since it was established. They offer 15% off monthly subscriptions, so you can give more for less.

They also donate 15% of their profits to the Carers trust, as well as using 100% recyclable packaging.

Prices start from £17 per bouquet. Find out more here.

Arena

This company focuses on delivering seasonal boxes of bright flowers to your home. They also offer pet friendly boxes and avoid using flowers that will make your pets ill!

They also pledged to donate £1 to Women’s Aid for every subscription box you receive.

A three month gift subscription starts from £75. Find out more here.

Bunches

This company offers a range of vabriant and colourful bouquets delivered to your door as much or as little as you like.

This company has a big focus on being ethical, working with farms that are Florverde Sustainable Flowers certified.

They give 10% of their profits to working the poor in the UK or largely in the developing worlds. They actively involved, as well as donating money.

Prices start at £22 per month, and use Royal Mail Tracked 24 delivery only. Find out more here.

Flowers by Flourish

This London based company aims to provide fresh flowers and plants for loved ones, and businesses alike.

They offer next day delivery to all purchases, and same day delivery to customers in Central London.

Arrangements can be delivered every week, fortnight or month. Prices start as low as £20 per bouquet.

Marks and Spencers

Marks and Spencers delivers high quality products, and continues to do so with their new flower subscription service. They offer a range of different plants so there is something for everyone.

They offer free delivery and the subscription is contract free so you can cancel at any time.