Work nearing completion on two train stations in Lanarkshire

The two new train stations at East Kilbride are expected to finish construction in the Summer of 2025

Two new train stations in South Lanarkshire are nearing completion according to Network Rail.

The massive project sees Network Rail continue work on a massive £140m project in East Kilbride as they build a new relocated Hairmyres station and modernise East Kilbride station - principally installing more accessible facilities in the transport hub.

It falls in line with the overarching plan by Network Rail to decarbonise Scotland’s railway and electrify the East Kilbride to Glasgow line.

Network Rail confirmed that two platforms are nearing completion at Hairmyres, which will accommodate the double tracking on the East Kilbride - Glasgow line.

Work is nearing completion at the two new train stations in East Kilbride | Network Rail

In the last week, Network Rail has oversaw the installation of 24 steel foundations to hold up the new footbridge and lift towers. Continuation of the work will see extensive earthworks at Hairmyres over the weekend to extend the existing two-track section of the railway by 1.4km.

East Kilbride will see the platform extended by 51 metres - as Network Rail begin construction on the new building.

Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, visited the site this week and said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to visit the East Kilbride Enhancement project and meet the team that is delivering real progress towards the programme.

"It is clear there is a great deal of activity taking place along the route to deliver the rail electrification and improvement works.

“This £140m investment by the Scottish Government will improve rail services and facilities for local communities, making them even greener as we work towards our ambitious Net Zero goals.”

The railways are expected to finish construction next Summer, 2025 - East Kilbride will see a new retail unit, booking office, and waiting area at the upgraded station.