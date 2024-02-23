Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SWG3 have announced the return of Yardworks Festival, the annual celebration of street art and graffiti, which brings some of the world’s biggest and best urban artists to Glasgow.

Held on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 May 2024, the Galvanizers Yard outdoor space at the leading multi-disciplinary arts venue will once again be transformed into a vibrant canvas of colour and creativity, giving local talent the chance to work side-by-side with renowned artists including JEKS, Ed-Mund, Jeroo, AURA, and KATIE SCOTT.

Since launching in 2017, Yardworks Festival has become a firm fixture on the urban art and graffiti scene, attracting artists from around the globe – and 2024 is set to be the biggest year yet.

The stellar line-up includes includes North Carolina-based artist JEKS, known for his dynamic and meticulous murals, German graffiti artist and illustrator Jeroo who has recently designed a can for Montana Cans, fellow German artist Aura, and Manchester-based mural and street artist Katie Scott, who is well known for her large scale Barbie doll paintings within her work. Also confirmed is Brazilian 3D graffiti writer Ed-Mun, who Yardworks has commissioned to create this year’s look with an incredible one off design that will adorn the 2024 merchandise.

Line-up of artists confirmed so far with many more to be announced:

JEKS

AROE

ED.MUN

JEROE

INKIE

MOLLY HANKINSON

KATIE SCOTT

AURA

EPOD

PHILTH

JACK LACK

ANDY COUNCIL

MR CENZ

VILE

BONZAI

CURTIS HYLTON

For local artists, Yardworks is an opportunity to learn from the very best, gaining inspiration from around the globe, while for audiences, the weekend provides a unique space to be immersed in the culture of urban art. Celebrating and nurturing the joy of creativity, highlights from previous Yardworks have included a graffiti maze made from 200 metres of super-smooth concrete and steel and the opening of SWG3’s purpose-built Yardworks Studio, which now serves as a creative hub for artists throughout the city.

Yardworks Festival has something for all ages, for younger audiences the popular Mini Manoeuvres dance party for children (separate ticket needed) and parents will take place in the Warehouse space with child friendly workshops also on offer throughout the weekend. There’s also plenty to see along Eastvale Place, the street leading down to SWG3, which will be closed off to traffic and hosting artists working down the length of the road.

Gary Mackay aka Gaz Mac, SWG3 Studio Director and co-founder of Yardworks, said: “We’re really looking forward to bringing Yardworks Festival back for its sixth edition, it’s always a very special weekend for us. We’ve got a packed programme celebrating the best in street art and graffiti across two days with a global line-up of artists who we can’t wait for you all to meet.

"The festival has become an integral part of our work and laid the foundations for the formation of the Street Arts District and our ongoing year round partnership with GRID (Glasgow Riverside Innovation District). Our work with GRID will be continuing as we work across Govan, Partick and Yorkhill, to engage artists with their local communities.”