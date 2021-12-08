When do schools in Glasgow break up for Christmas 2021?

Christmas countdown is officially on, but when do the schools break up in Glasgow?

Families will be looking forward to spending quality time together this festive season after last year’s festivities were cancelled due to the increase of COVID-19 cases and further last minute restrictions.

The end of the autumn school term is fast approaching, but with all the events and chaos of Christmas it can be hard to keep up with dates.

The Christmas holidays usually last around two weeks across the whole of the UK, however dates often vary from council areas.

Most schools in Glasgow are expected to break up for Christmas Thursday December 23, 2021.

The return date for schools is Tuesday January 4, 2022.

However, with reports of potential further COVID-19 restrictions making a return in light of the Omicron variant these could change.

Face masks were brought back into schools, public transports and shops across England last month in light of the Omicron variant.

However, as the Omicron variant continues to spread and cases grow exponentially, further restrictions cannot be ruled out.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the matter of schools closing early is currently under review after announcing the first cases of Omicron have been discovered in Glasgow.

This comes after two schools in East Lothian partially closed due to COVID-19 cases.