Described as an ‘exciting modern jumble sale’, a vintage clothing festival is coming to the West End of Glasgow this weekend.
The sellers are local to Glasgow - regular folks who have applied to be vendors at the event, called ‘Secondhand Wonderland.’ The event is curated by the organisers, to bring a good mix of high quality second hand to a real life audience.
Selling or shopping online on sites like Vinted, Stock-X, Ebay and Depop can be fiddly, time-consuming and costly, you can’t try clothes on and some take a commission (up to 30%). Secondhand Wonderland is ‘a solution for those wanting to shop sustainably but in real life.’
There is an on-site tailor at the event to alter any purchases you make too.
The first event, held back in February, was a resounding success - attracting over 650 people. This weekend’s event will be the second vintage clothing showcase.
There will be around 30 sellers at this weekends event: covering womenswear, menswear, kidswear, records, collectibles, books, magazines, and homewares.
On offer at the vent is a mix of highstreet, mid-price designer brands, and high-end designer brands. You can expect brands like Cos, Arket, Zara and H&M, Ganni, Levis, APC, Carhartt, Nike, Viviene Westwood, Gramicci, JW Anderson, Prada, Gucci among others.
The bar and beer garden will be open and attendees can take advantage of £6 cocktails. All the seller slots are sold out but more events are planned for June and August for anyone interested in becoming a vendor at the event.
The event is set to go down this Sunday, April 2, from 11am to 4pm at the Websters Theatre, 416 Great Western Road.